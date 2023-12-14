Olivia Rodrigo reveals she doesn't like some of her "old songs" anymore

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

"People get so sad because it’ll be their favorite song. But I just feel like I’ve grown out of some of them."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about what she thinks of her older music and it's bad news for fans of her debut album Sour.

It's hard to think of anyone in recent memory who's launched their career as successfully as Olivia Rodrigo. As soon as she released her first single 'Drivers License', she soared to the top of charts all around the world. Her follow-up singles, 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', were also smash hits, and her first album Sour has broken countless records since it came out.

Nevertheless, two years removed from Sour, Olivia has revealed that she doesn't "really love" some of the tracks anymore.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo reveals original explicit Get Him Back and All American Bitch lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she doesn't like some of her "old songs" on Sour. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Geffen Records

Speaking to the LA Times, Olivia explained that rehearsing for her upcoming Guts World Tour has made her realise that she doesn't like her entire discography. Talking about the songs on Sour, Olivia said: "Some of them I don’t really love so much anymore."

When asked to specify which songs she was referring to specifically, Olivia replied: "Oh I don’t want to tell you that. People get so sad because it’ll be their favorite song. But I just feel like I’ve grown out of some of them."

However, 'Driver's License' is NOT one of them. Reflecting on the song, Olivia said: "I remember putting the song out, still super-heartbroken, and people would come up to me and say, ‘Wow, this takes me back to my first heartbreak."

She added: "Now, I listen to it and I totally get it. It actually does transport me back to when I thought I was never gonna love anyone else. I’m like, Awww — that’s so cute.”

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license (Official Video)

What songs could Olivia be referring to though? 'Brutal'? 'Happier'? 'Traitor'? There's not a bad song on Sour.

It looks like we'll have to wait until the Guts World Tour starts to find out what doesn't make the setlist.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news stories here: