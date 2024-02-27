Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

By Sam Prance

How long is an Olivia Rodrigo concert? Everything you need to know about the timings for Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour and when it starts at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and the rest of her tour stops in the US and beyond.

Arriving late to an Olivia Rodrigo concert is a bad idea, right? Well, to save you any trouble, we've put together an extensive list of all the Guts World Tour stage times. From when the support act plays to when Olivia's on stage, we've got you covered.

If you've been anywhere near TikTok lately, you will have seen that Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour is one of the must-see events of 2024. Not only does Olivia perform a setlist of all her biggest hits and fan-favourite deep cuts but there's also incredible staging, outfits and vocals. In fact, Variety have even labelled it the "best rock tour" of the year.

But what time does Olivia come on stage and how long is Olivia performing for? Here's what you need to know about all the Guts Tour times. Whether you've got tickets or are hoping to watch a livestream, we're here to ensure you don't miss anything.

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour start?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage? Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

Olivia Rodrigo has multiple iconic opening acts on the Guts World Tour, so we recommend that you arrive at the venue with plenty of time to spare if you want to see who is supporting her. If you just want to see Olivia, we advise you arrive an hour before she is due to take to the stage. That way you should get through security and find your seat before she starts.

On dates where Olivia performs the full Guts World Tour setlist, the show is 1 hour and 35 minutes long. However, this can vary depending on technical issues so please bare that in mind when attending.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour times - United States shows:

Doors Open: 18:30

Support Act: 19:30

Olivia Rodrigo: 20:30

Show Ends: 22:05

The first show in Thousand Palms, California started at 20:30 and ended at 22:05. The most recent show in Phoenix, Arizona started at 20:35 and ended at 22:15.

What time does Olivia Rodrigo start performing in Houston, Texas?

Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform one show in Houston, Texas tonight with Chappell Roan supporting her. Olivia's stage times at the Toyota Center on February 27th will be as follows:

Doors Open: 18:30

Support Act: 19:30

Olivia Rodrigo: 20:30

Show Ends: 22:05

Olivia is performing in closed arenas so there shouldn't be any weather delays. However, you can always contact the venue directly if you have any concerns.

If you're looking for a livestream link to watch from the UK, Olivia's performance is scheduled to start at 04:30AM (GMT).

We will update this page if anything changes.

Following her show in Houston, Texas, Olivia will perform in Austin, Texas on February 28. Chappell Roan will be supporting and stage times are set to be the same as those for Houston, Texas.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Guts World Tour concert as and when they happen.

