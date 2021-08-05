Olivia Rodrigo says it's "really hard" watching people dissect her 17-year-old love life

By Sam Prance

People began analysing Olivia Rodrigo's alleged breakup with Joshua Bassett after the release of her hit 'Drivers License'.

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about fans making TikTok videos about her love life and the negative toll that it's had on her.

In January, Olivia Rodrigo skyrocketed to international fame after her debut single 'Drivers License' became the first global hit of 2021. People all around the world related to the stunning breakup ballad and immediately became obsessed with the alleged love triangle that inspired it. Olivia then sang about the same situation in further detail on her debut album Sour.

Olivia, who was previously best known for playing Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, allegedly dated her co-star Joshua Bassett. However, he allegedly broke up with her and began dating Disney actress Sabrina Carpenter just weeks later. On Sour, there appear to be multiple lyrics in which Olivia directly sings about Joshua and Sabrina.

Many videos about the alleged love triangle went viral on TikTok, and now, Olivia has spoken about what that was like.

Speaking to GQ, Olivia said: "I try not to look at stuff like that, to be completely honest. I like to think that if there's actually something that I should know about, my team would tell me. It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird."

Olivia then added: "But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn't affect me; it doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my songwriting and my life."

Olivia Rodrigo was just 17 years old when 'Drivers License' came out and she turned 18 in February.

GQ also asked Olivia if Joshua, who recently came out as queer, ever spoke to her about his sexuality. In response, Olivia said: "I know nothing about it, and it's not my business to speak on it."

Discussing fame, Olivia said: "Something that I learned very early on is the importance of separating person versus persona. When people who don't know me are criticizing me, they're criticizing my persona, not my person. But that's really difficult, though, too, because my persona is being as genuine and honest as I possibly can, so it's this weird dichotomy.”

Olivia also revealed that she currently has a child lock on her phone and it only allows her to use social media for 30 minutes a day: "It helps to not look at that shit. Which is honestly the biggest blessing. You're literally not meant to know what everyone is saying about you at all times."

