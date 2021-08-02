Olivia Rodrigo might leave High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ahead of season 3

2 August 2021, 18:03

By Sam Prance

The showrunner of HSMTMTS has said that Olivia Rodrigo's future in the show is uncertain.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans gather around. It looks like Olivia Rodrigo may be leaving the show soon.

Ever since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series first aired on Disney+ back in 2019, Olivia Rodrigo has been one of the show's main cast members playing the lead role of Nini Salazar-Roberts. However, this year Olivia has skyrocketed into international superstardom thanks to her singles, 'Drivers License', 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', and her debut album Sour.

READ MORE: High School Musical: The Series season 3: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

Taking Olivia's newfound success into consideration, many fans have wondered whether or not Olivia will carry on acting in HSMTMTS going forward. Since season 2 started airing this year, Olivia has actively stopped referencing the show on her social media pages. Now Olivia and the showrunner of HSMTMTS have revealed if she'll be in season 3 or not.

Will Olivia Rodrigo be in High School Musical: The Series season 3?

Will Olivia Rodrigo be in High School Musical: The Series season 3? Picture: Geffen Records, Disney+

Speaking with Hollywood Life about Nini's future after the season 2 finale, HSMTMTS showrunner Tim Federle said: "I think things are open-ended actually for a number of characters just because you want the maximum flexibility going forward." In the episode, Olivia seems almost over East High. She phones Gina's producer brother Jamie to work on music together.

Tim then added: "Look, I have so much respect for Olivia as a songwriter and as a human and what her own dreams are. I love High School Musical with Olivia. I think Olivia is a massive part of our success but I think Season 3 is sort of a TBD in terms of where Nini’s journey would go." In other words, it's possible that Olivia may not appear in season 3 at all.

What has Olivia Rodrigo said about her future on HSMTMTS?

Speaking with the Guardian in May, Olivia refused to discuss her relationship with Disney. When asked if she is looked after by them, she said: "Oh, ho ho ho, these are hot topics" and then explained that she doesn't want to "get [her] foot in [her] mouth". Olivia also revealed that she is "committed to HSM for two more years" but wants to now "focus on music".

She said: "I think it’s really hard to split time between the two and there are very few artists who do that efficiently, because acting is based on being a good liar and presenting a version of yourself that’s believable, and being a songwriter is the complete opposite. It’s like, here are all of my deepest, darkest secrets and I want you to know me so personally."

Based on what Olivia's said, it looks like she is eager to leave HSMTMTS but she is contractually obligated to work on the show for at least one more season. However, taking Tim's recent comments into account, it's possible that Olivia has renegotiated her contract to leave the show or arranged to only appear in a few episodes of season 3.

We will likely have to wait until HSMTMTS season 3 drops to find out exactly what Olivia's future in the show is.

