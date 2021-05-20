What time does Olivia Rodrigo release Sour? Here’s when the album comes out in your country

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album is finally here. Here's when and what time you can expect to stream and download Sour.

Livies, the day is finally here! Olivia Rodrigo is releasing her debut album Sour tonight (May 21) and it's out in a matter of mere hours.

Over the course of the past few months, Olivia Rodrigo has transformed from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress into one of the biggest artists on the planet. Her debut single 'Drivers License' immediately broke records thanks to its relatable lyrics and incredible hooks, and her follow-up hits, 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', have also taken over the charts.

Olivia Rodrigo's first album Sour includes all three singles alongside eight brand new tracks, and the release day has arrived. With that in mind, here's exactly when Olivia's new album is set to drop in your country.

When is Olivia Rodrigo releasing Sour?

Olivia Rodrigo Sour release time: Here's when the album comes out in your country. Picture: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images, Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour will be released on May 21st at midnight local time. This means that wherever you are, you will be able to stream and download the album at 12:00 AM in your country tonight. In other words, you can already purchase and listen to the album in New Zealand and it will become available in all other time zones over the next 24 hours.

Who did Olivia Rodrigo work on Sour with?

Just like 'Drivers License', 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', Olivia Rodrigo co-wrote the majority of Sour with producer Dan Nigro. Dan has also worked with artist including Conan Gray, Sky Ferreira and Carly Rae Jepsen. Olivia also worked with Selena Gomez collaborator Alexander 23 on 'Good 4 U' and Jonas Brothers collaborator Casey Smith on 'Jealousy, Jealousy'.

Olivia also co-wrote '1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back' with her idol Taylor Swift and Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

What is the Sour tracklist?

1) Brutal

2) Traitor

3) Drivers License

4) 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back

5) Deja Vu

6) Good 4 U

7) Enough for You

8) Happier

9) Jealousy, Jealousy

10) Favorite Crime

11) Hope Ur Ok

Which track are you claiming?