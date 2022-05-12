Selena Gomez apologises after Hailey Bieber fans accuse her of being "shady" on TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

"Selena pushing 30 having a one-sided beef with Hailey it doesn't get more embarrassing than this."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selena Gomez has issued an apology after Hailey Bieber fans accused her of mocking her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife on TikTok.

As you know, Selena isn't just a singer and actress, she's also a businesswoman. The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer launched her own beauty business, Rare Beauty, in 2020 and it's become incredibly successful. So, being in the beauty realm, it would make sense that Selena would share her makeup and skincare tips with her followers, right!? Well… apparently not.

On Tuesday (May 10), Hailey filmed a GRWM TikTok video, sharing her skincare and makeup routine from Chicago. But on that same day just a few hours later, Selena posted a TikTok video of her skincare routine too. In the video, Selena rolled her eyes and nonchalantly rubbed moisturiser into her skin.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez calls out people criticising her weight in new TikTok video

Selena Gomez apologises after being accused of making a "shady" TikTok about Hailey Bieber. Picture: Alamy, @selenagomez via TikTok

Although there was no mention of Hailey in Selena's post, people noted the similarities between Selena's video and Hailey's video, and accused Selena of mocking her.

"Selena Gomez being shady while copying Hailey Bieber or Justin Bieber any chance she gets while saying she's moved on and closed the chapter in 2017 is so pathetic it's hilarious. What a fcking loser that fraud is lmao," one person tweeted.

Another added: "Selena pushing 30 having a one sided beef with Hailey it doesn't get more embarrassing than this."

Selena has now turned off all comments on the video but before she did she apologised. "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys, no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon," Selena explained.

Selena Gomez TikTok Comment. Picture: @selenagomez via TikTok

Selena and Hailey's fans have been constantly at each other's throats ever since Hailey married Selena's ex Justin in 2018. (Selena and Justin had an on-off relationship between 2011 and early 2018.)

Just last month, Hailey begged people to leave her alone. While she didn't elaborate who she directed her statement at, it's thought this could have been a message for Selena fans that constantly comment on her posts because she stated that "enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone".

She said: "Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

Read more Selena Gomez stories here: