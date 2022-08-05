Selena Gomez praised for showing her "real stomach" in powerful video

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez says "real stomachs are back" in a new video of her in a swimsuit.

Selena Gomez is celebrating her body – and her real stomach – exactly as it is, in a new TikTok video promoting body positivity.

Selena Gomez is no stranger to preaching body positivity. Earlier this year (Apr 21), she took to TikTok to call out people who were making negative comments about her weight. She said: "Honestly I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. You're too small. You're too big. That doesn't fit." Selena then added: "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am."

Now, Selena is using her platform positively again by showing fans her "real stomach" in a new video of her in a swimsuit.

Selena Gomez praised for showing her "real stomach" in TikTok video. Picture: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images, @selenagomez via TikTok

Taking to TikTok yesterday (Aug 4), Selena posted a video of her in a La Mariette x Selena Gomez swimsuit with the caption: "Vaca self". In the video, Selena lip-syncs to a viral TikTok sound by YouTube star Tasha K. In the sound, someone says: "Suck it in" and Tasha replies: "I'm not sucking shit in. Real stomachs is coming the fuck back, okay?"

Selena mouths along to Tasha's comments while caressing her stomach and refraining from sucking anything in. Naturally fans were living for Selena showing them her authentic self and sharing such a great message. One person commented: "Body positivity! So refreshing!". Another wrote: "You make me feel comfortable in my own skin."

Selena has been candid about her relationship with her body throughout her career. Speaking to her friend Raquelle Stevens on the Giving Back Generation podcast in 2019, she explained that her weight often fluctuates as a result of her lupus. She said: "It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest."

She continued: "So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life."

