Who are Selena Gomez's Single Soon lyrics about? The meaning explained

Selena Gomez posts hilarious Sex and the City video

By Sam Prance

Here's what Selena Gomez has said about the meaning behind her new song 'Single Soon'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selena Gomez is back with another banger! 'Single Soon' is an instant summer bop but who and what are the lyrics about?

Earlier this month (Aug 13), fans spotted mysterious, new 'Single Soon?' posters in Selena's home county of Dallas, Texas. It wasn't long before they went viral. There was a phone number attached to the posters and, if you called it, you would hear a voicemail of Selena's younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey saying: "Hi, I love you sissy, never worry about boyfriends at all."

Selena later announced that she would be releasing a new song called 'Single Soon' and now it's out and she's opened up about the meaning behind it. Not only that but Selena's also explained how the song relates to her upcoming new album.

READ MORE: The Weeknd called out over "weird" Selena Gomez references in The Idol

Who are Selena Gomez's Single Soon lyrics about? The meaning explained. Picture: Interscope Records

In 'Single Soon', Selena sings about deciding to break up with someone and how liberating that is. In the opening verse, she tries to work out how to end things. She sings: 'Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat? / Maybe I'll just disappear / I don't wanna see a tear / And the weekend's almost here.'

By the chorus, Selena is simply celebrating. She sings: 'I know he'll be a mess / When I break the news / But I'll be single soon'. In the post-chorus, she adds: 'I'ma date who I wanna / Stay out late if I wanna / I'ma do what I wanna do."

When Selena announced the single, she tweeted: "Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer."

In other words, the song is meant to be a feel-good anthem and isn't part of Selena's next project.

Whether or not SG3 sounds anything like 'Single Soon' is yet to be seen.

Selena Gomez - Single Soon (Official Music Video)

Who are Selena Gomez's Single Soon lyrics about?

As it stands, Selena is yet to discuss who she wrote 'Single Soon' about. However, given that she has said that it was "a fun little song [she] wrote a while back", it could be about any one of her past exes. It's currently unclear how long ago "a while back" was.

Fans have speculated that it could be about either Justin Bieber or The Weeknd. It's possible that the line 'the weekend's almost here' is a direct reference to Selena dating The Weeknd after Justin but Selena hasn't spoken about that.

As the song makes clear, it's all about moving on so who inspired doesn't really matter. What we do know though is that we'll have it on repeat for the rest of the year!

Selena Gomez - 'Single Soon' lyrics

VERSE 1

Should I do it on the phone?

Should I leave a little note

In the pocket of his coat? (Yeah)

Maybe I'll just disappear

I don't wanna see a tear

And the weekend's almost here

CHORUS

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

I know he'll be a mess

When I break the news

But I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

POST-CHORUS

I'ma date who I wanna

Stay out late if I wanna

I'ma do what I wanna do

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Causе I'll be single soon

I'll be singlе soon

VERSE 2

I know I'm a little high-maintenance

But I'm worth a try

Might not give a reason why (Oh well)

We both had a lot of fun

Time to find another one

Blame it all on feelin' young

CHORUS

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

I know he'll be a mess

When I break the news

But I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

POST-CHORUS

I'ma date who I wanna

Stay out late if I wanna

I'ma do what I wanna do

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

BRIDGE

Yeah, I'll be single soon

Yeah, I'll be single soon

Yeah, I'll be single soon

Yeah, I'll be single soon

CHORUS

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

I know he'll be a mess

When I break the news

But I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

POST-CHORUS

I'ma date who I wanna

Stay out late if I wanna

I'ma do what I wanna do

I'm pickin' out this dress

Tryin' on these shoes

'Cause I'll be single soon

I'll be single soon

OUTRO

Well, who's next?

Read more Selena Gomez news here: