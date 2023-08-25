Who are Selena Gomez's Single Soon lyrics about? The meaning explained
25 August 2023, 11:08
Selena Gomez posts hilarious Sex and the City video
Here's what Selena Gomez has said about the meaning behind her new song 'Single Soon'.
Listen to this article
Selena Gomez is back with another banger! 'Single Soon' is an instant summer bop but who and what are the lyrics about?
Earlier this month (Aug 13), fans spotted mysterious, new 'Single Soon?' posters in Selena's home county of Dallas, Texas. It wasn't long before they went viral. There was a phone number attached to the posters and, if you called it, you would hear a voicemail of Selena's younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey saying: "Hi, I love you sissy, never worry about boyfriends at all."
Selena later announced that she would be releasing a new song called 'Single Soon' and now it's out and she's opened up about the meaning behind it. Not only that but Selena's also explained how the song relates to her upcoming new album.
READ MORE: The Weeknd called out over "weird" Selena Gomez references in The Idol
In 'Single Soon', Selena sings about deciding to break up with someone and how liberating that is. In the opening verse, she tries to work out how to end things. She sings: 'Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat? / Maybe I'll just disappear / I don't wanna see a tear / And the weekend's almost here.'
By the chorus, Selena is simply celebrating. She sings: 'I know he'll be a mess / When I break the news / But I'll be single soon'. In the post-chorus, she adds: 'I'ma date who I wanna / Stay out late if I wanna / I'ma do what I wanna do."
When Selena announced the single, she tweeted: "Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer."
In other words, the song is meant to be a feel-good anthem and isn't part of Selena's next project.
Whether or not SG3 sounds anything like 'Single Soon' is yet to be seen.
Selena Gomez - Single Soon (Official Music Video)
Who are Selena Gomez's Single Soon lyrics about?
As it stands, Selena is yet to discuss who she wrote 'Single Soon' about. However, given that she has said that it was "a fun little song [she] wrote a while back", it could be about any one of her past exes. It's currently unclear how long ago "a while back" was.
Fans have speculated that it could be about either Justin Bieber or The Weeknd. It's possible that the line 'the weekend's almost here' is a direct reference to Selena dating The Weeknd after Justin but Selena hasn't spoken about that.
As the song makes clear, it's all about moving on so who inspired doesn't really matter. What we do know though is that we'll have it on repeat for the rest of the year!
Selena Gomez - 'Single Soon' lyrics
VERSE 1
Should I do it on the phone?
Should I leave a little note
In the pocket of his coat? (Yeah)
Maybe I'll just disappear
I don't wanna see a tear
And the weekend's almost here
CHORUS
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
I know he'll be a mess
When I break the news
But I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
POST-CHORUS
I'ma date who I wanna
Stay out late if I wanna
I'ma do what I wanna do
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Causе I'll be single soon
I'll be singlе soon
VERSE 2
I know I'm a little high-maintenance
But I'm worth a try
Might not give a reason why (Oh well)
We both had a lot of fun
Time to find another one
Blame it all on feelin' young
CHORUS
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
I know he'll be a mess
When I break the news
But I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
POST-CHORUS
I'ma date who I wanna
Stay out late if I wanna
I'ma do what I wanna do
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
BRIDGE
Yeah, I'll be single soon
Yeah, I'll be single soon
Yeah, I'll be single soon
Yeah, I'll be single soon
CHORUS
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
I know he'll be a mess
When I break the news
But I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
POST-CHORUS
I'ma date who I wanna
Stay out late if I wanna
I'ma do what I wanna do
I'm pickin' out this dress
Tryin' on these shoes
'Cause I'll be single soon
I'll be single soon
OUTRO
Well, who's next?
Read more Selena Gomez news here:
- Francia Raisa denies claims Selena Gomez "forced" her to donate a kidney
- Jennifer Stone reveals Selena Gomez declined a Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off
- Selena Gomez fans slam Charlie Puth after he appears to confirm Attention is about her
- Selena Gomez asks her fans to stop sending Hailey Bieber death threats
WATCH: Peach PRC paints a self-portrait and teases Paris Hilton collaboration
Peach PRC Paints A Self-Portrait And Answers Questions About Her Life | Portrait Mode