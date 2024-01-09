Selena Gomez was not 'gossiping' about Timothée and Kylie in viral Golden Globes clip

Selena Gomez attends Golden Globes

By Katie Louise Smith

The source claims Selena "never even saw or spoke to them" on Golden Globes night.

A source close to Selena Gomez has shut down speculation that she was 'gossiping' about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2024 Golden Globes.

If you've spent any amount of time on social media over the past 48 hours, then you'll have probably seen the viral video of Selena, who was nominated on the night, talking to fellow nominee and bestie Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller.

The exchange quickly went viral with people sharing their own theories about what the trio were discussing, alongside speculative and inaccurate 'lip-reading' videos claiming she was talking about Timmy and Kylie.

Now, PEOPLE have reported that a "Gomez source" has exclusively told them that she was "absolutely not" talking about the couple during her exchange with Taylor and Keleigh.

A source says Selena Gomez was "absolutely not" gossiping about Timothée and Kylie at the Golden Globes. Picture: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In a clip that was aired on the Golden Globes broadcast, Selena can be seen speaking to Taylor and Keleigh at their table. No audio of their conversation can be heard in the clip.

In another angle of the conversation caught in the room by The Hollywood Reporter, Keleigh can be heard saying something in response that sounds like Timothée's name before reacting in shock as Selena nods her head.

The videos were then dissected online by social media users and rumours began to fly. Various tweets claimed that Selena had allegedly told Taylor and Keleigh that she asked to take a photo with her former co-star Timmy, but Kylie said no.

The Gomez source has now set the record straight. "She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie," the source said, before adding that Selena "never even saw or spoke to them" on the night.

No images or footage of Selena near Timmy and Kylie have been shared online.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller during the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/xVOFZRukoA — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

The whole situation has also sparked an interest into how Selena and Timothée actually know each other. The two were actually co-stars and on-screen love interests in the Woody Allen-directed A Rainy Day in New York. While the movie was released in 2019, filming took place in 2017.

TMZ ran into Timothée on Tuesday (Jan 9) and he said that there was no bad blood, no beef and that everyone was cool. Selena has not yet addressed the viral clip herself. We'll update this article if she responds to the online rumours.

