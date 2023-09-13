Selena Gomez speaks out after claims she made fun of Olivia Rodrigo at the VMAs

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo fans have also rushed to social media to set the record straight.

Selena Gomez has spoken out after people mistook her for making fun of Olivia Rodrigo's performance at the MTV VMAs.

Fans of Selena Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo will already know that the two stars have regularly supported each other. In 2021, Olivia told Variety that Selena was "so kind". Selena later invited Olivia to her 30th birthday party and took her sister Gracie to see Olivia in concert at the Sour Tour. Olivia also attended the premiered of Selena's hit My Mind & Me documentary.

Now, Selena is facing backlash over her reaction to Olivia Rodrigo's performance at the MTV VMAs. However, as fans have pointed out, Selena wasn't throwing shade at Olivia and the whole incident has been completely taken out of context.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez deletes "tone deaf" Instagram video after 'violating' SAG-AFTRA strike rules

Selena Gomez speaks out after claims she made fun of Olivia Rodrigo at the VMAs. Picture: MTV VMAs, Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

In Olivia's performance at the MTV VMAs last night (Sep 12), she recreated her iconic 'Vampire' music video live on stage. In the original video, Olivia sings in horror as her stage malfunctions around her. To bring the video to life, there were multiple effects at the VMAs to make it look as though the stage was actually malfunctioning and Olivia acted as though it was.

At this moment the camera the panned to Selena in the audience, who could be seen looking on in shock. However, people misinterpreted this moment as Selena making fun of Olivia.

In a viral tweet with over 10 million views, one person wrote: "Not Selena Gomez covering her ears during Olivia Rodrigo performance."

Not Selena Gomez covering her ears during Olivia Rodrigo performance 😭 pic.twitter.com/aeXjQ8tl2e — annoyed (@cyberbei) September 13, 2023

Selena and Olivia fans have since rushed to Selena's defence. A fan tweeted: "Selena Gomez’s reaction was to the planned STAGE MALFUNCTION of Olivia Rodrigo’s set. She was confused, scared and worried for Olivia bc she didn’t know it was planned. LEAVE SELENA ALONE. Stop trying to make her a villain & use her to attack Olivia. Leave both women alone."

Another wrote: "This is completely unfair and out of context: Olivia pretended to have her set break down and semi-explode as she was fake rushed off stage, and Selena was reacting to that, probably thinking something was really going wrong."

Someone added: "the extent some people go to pit women against each other is embarrassing."

Selena Gomez’s reaction was to the planned STAGE MALFUNCTION of Olivia Rodrigo’s set. She was confused, scared and worried for Olivia bc she didn’t know it was planned. LEAVE SELENA ALONE. Stop trying to make her a villain & use her to attack Olivia. Leave both women alone. #vmas pic.twitter.com/1MZbCLpqhM — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) September 13, 2023

This is completely unfair and out of context: Olivia pretended to have her set break down and semi-explode as she was fake rushed off stage, and Selena was reacting to that, probably thinking something was really going wrong. #VMAs https://t.co/lOYsxKv2Ct — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 13, 2023

the extent some people go to pit women against each other is embarrassing. selena was clearly nervous because of how olivia’s stage set was coming apart but of course everyone will ignore the context to fuel their misogynistic agenda! https://t.co/KnlSuvNVi7 — t ✧˖ ⋆ (@tobeneedy) September 13, 2023

this is very out of context. selena was worried olivia’s set was actually falling apart and that’s why she had that reaction. stop trying to pit them against each other pic.twitter.com/0KFI4jshlZ https://t.co/054wXfM0ug — jonny (@smgiscoming) September 13, 2023

Following the awards show, Selena has taken to Instagram to shut down the speculation and call out people for the way in which they are over-analysing her reactions and taking things out of context. Commenting on a post she wrote: "I head a loud noise and it scared me."

In a separate Instagram story, Selena wrote: "I will never be a meme again. I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love".

Selena Gomez on her viral reaction to Olivia Rodrigo’s #VMAs performance:



“I heard a loud noise and it scared me” pic.twitter.com/3K3cSzQ0li — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 13, 2023

Selena Gomez reacts to posts/memes about her from the #VMAs via her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/34pQY2e1qu — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 13, 2023

Let Selena and Olivia live!

