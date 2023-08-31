Selena Gomez deletes "tone deaf" Instagram video after 'violating' SAG-AFTRA strike rules

By Sam Prance

People criticised Selena Gomez for sharing the Only Murders in the Building video on Instagram amid the actors strike.

Selena Gomez has deleted a new video from her Instagram page after being accused of "violating" SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

Since July this year, actors have been on strike. After a breakdown in negotiations with studios and production companies to secure fairer pay, better working conditions and safeguards against unauthorised use of their likeness through AI, actors in the US and around the world have stopped promoting their work, both in interviews and on social media, in protest.

Yesterday (Aug 30), Selena Gomez faced backlash for sharing an Only Murders in the Building video on her Instagram page.

In the behind the scenes video, Selena could be seen rehearsing with her Only Murders in the Building cast mates including Meryl Streep. Selena captioned the posted: "Missing and wanting @onlymurdershulu". The post was live for over 15 hours and received over 1 million likes but people accused Selena of being "tone deaf" and she deleted the post.

According to Variety, it's unclear whether or not Selena actually broke SAG-AFTRA rules. The rules "prohibit members from promoting their work via press interviews or social media posts while the strike persists". Selena didn't tell her followers to watch Only Murders and she didn't speak in the video but she did tag the official Only Murders account.

Nevertheless, with the strike ongoing many actors are being cautious to refrain from discussing their work in any official capacity. It seems likely that Selena shared the video without realising that she could have been breaking the rules.

As it stands, SAG-AFTRA and Selena are yet to speak on the incident. Selena is also yet to speak out in support of the strike. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

