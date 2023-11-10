Kelly Clarkson reveals Taylor Swift sends her flowers after every Taylor's Version release

By Sam Prance

Kelly Clarkson was actually the person who came up with the idea that Taylor Swift should rerecord all of her albums.

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that Taylor Swift sends her a bouquet of flowers after she releases every Taylor's Version album.

In 2019, Big Machine Records sold all of Taylor Swift's masters to music manager Scooter Braun. Taylor then took to Tumblr to open up about her difficult relationship with Scooter and call out Big Machine for doing the deal. In 2020, Taylor revealed that she was rerecording her first six albums. Since then, she's released four of them and they've been a huge success.

What some Swifties may not know though is it was Kelly Clarkson's idea for Taylor to rerecord her albums in the first place.

Taylor Swift sends Kelly Clarkson flowers after every Taylor's Version album release. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shortly after, Taylor spoke out against Big Machine and Scooter Braun in 2019, Kelly Clarkson suggested that Taylor should rerecord her albums. Kelly tweeted: "just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions."

Taylor never publicly acknowledged Kelly's tweet at the time but she went on to do exactly that. Not only do all of Taylor's Taylor's Version albums feature almost identical new versions of the original recordings but she's added the incentive of brand new artwork and previously unreleased songs so that fans invest in them.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

Now, Kelly has revealed that Taylor reaches out to her after she releases every rerecording. In a new interview with E! News, Kelly said: "You know what's so funny? She just sent me flowers. She's so nice. She did. She's like, 'Every time I release something'—'cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too."

Praising Taylor, Kelly added: "I love how kind she is. She's a very smart businesswoman. She would have thought of that. It just sucks when you see artists you admire and respect wanting something and it's special to them. You know if they're going to find a loophole, you find a loophole."

Kelly ended by saying: "It's so cool to see a fanbase really get behind her in that too, because it's important. She's known for being such an incredible songwriter and the soundtrack to people's lives and that's her life. So you should have the option of owning that."

Two icons!

