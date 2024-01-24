BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominations, performers and everything you need to know
24 January 2024, 16:42
It's almost time for the biggest night in British music. The BRIT Awards 2024 are set to take place in March and fans can expect some absolutely incredible performances alongside the announcements of the winners on the night.
In 2023, the BRITs saw the likes of Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Beyoncé and The 1975 all pick up awards. Performances from Lizzo, Harry, Sam Smith and Kim Petras and so many more also rounded out a phenomenal night. Expect this year's show to be the same.
RAYE, Dua Lipa, PinkPantheress and Stormzy are amongst the British nominees, with Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Paramore and SZA all included in the international nods.
Here's all the details about the 2024 BRITs ceremony, including all the artists nominated, performers, date, start time and everything else in between.
BRIT Awards ceremony date: What time does the BRITs start?
The BRIT Awards will take place on Saturday 2nd March, live from The O2 arena in London.
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the entire ceremony and all the performances on ITV1 and ITVX. The exact time it'll be on TV has not yet been announced.
The red carpet arrivals will take place outside The O2 arena before the show starts, and there will also likely be several live-streams and red carpet shows where fans can watch the stars arrive.
Who is performing at The BRITs 2024?
So far, the BRITs have not yet announced who will be performing on the night. But after an absolutely sensational year in British music, whoever does end up performing will surely put on a spectacular show for people in the arena and watching at home.
Stay tuned and we'll update this article as soon as the BRITs 2024 performers are announced.
Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2024?
The host for the BRITs 2024 ceremony has not yet been announced, but it has been confirmed that an all new host will be unveiled for this year's show.
Mo Gillian hosted in 2023, with Jack Whitehall overseeing hosting duties in 2022.
BRIT Awards nominations: Who is nominated for a BRIT in 2014?
The nominations for the 2024 ceremony were announced on Jan 24th, with several key names picking up nods in across a variety of categories.
RAYE just made BRITs history by becoming the first artist to pick up seven nominations – a new record for one artist in a single year. She overtakes Robbie Williams, Craig David and Gorillaz, who previously held the joint record with six each.
See the full list of BRITs 2024 nominations here:
Artist Of The Year
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again..
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
Group Of The Year
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle
- Young Fathers
Album Of The Year
- Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
- J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- RAYE – My 21st Century Blues
- Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Song Of The Year
- Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
- Central Cee – Let Go
- Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter
- Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
- J Hus and Drake – Who Told You
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
- RAYE and 070 Shake – Escapism
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
- Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
- Venbee and Goddard – Messy In Heaven
Pop Act
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
Alternative/Rock Act
- Blur
- Bring Me The Horizon
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Casisdead
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
R&B Act
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- RAYE
- Sault
Dance Act
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again..
- Romy
Best New Artist
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- RAYE
- Yussef Dayes
International Song Of The Year
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- David Kushner – Daylight
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy – Giving Me
- Libianca – People
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema – Calm Down
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Tate McRae – Greedy
- Tyla – Water
International Artist Of The Year
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
- Blink-182
- Boygenius
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
