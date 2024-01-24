BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominations, performers and everything you need to know

It's almost time for the biggest night in British music. The BRIT Awards 2024 are set to take place in March and fans can expect some absolutely incredible performances alongside the announcements of the winners on the night.

In 2023, the BRITs saw the likes of Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Beyoncé and The 1975 all pick up awards. Performances from Lizzo, Harry, Sam Smith and Kim Petras and so many more also rounded out a phenomenal night. Expect this year's show to be the same.

RAYE, Dua Lipa, PinkPantheress and Stormzy are amongst the British nominees, with Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Paramore and SZA all included in the international nods.

Here's all the details about the 2024 BRITs ceremony, including all the artists nominated, performers, date, start time and everything else in between.

BRIT Awards ceremony date: What time does the BRITs start?

The BRIT Awards will take place on Saturday 2nd March, live from The O2 arena in London.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the entire ceremony and all the performances on ITV1 and ITVX. The exact time it'll be on TV has not yet been announced.

The red carpet arrivals will take place outside The O2 arena before the show starts, and there will also likely be several live-streams and red carpet shows where fans can watch the stars arrive.

Who is performing at The BRITs 2024?

So far, the BRITs have not yet announced who will be performing on the night. But after an absolutely sensational year in British music, whoever does end up performing will surely put on a spectacular show for people in the arena and watching at home.

Stay tuned and we'll update this article as soon as the BRITs 2024 performers are announced.

Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2024?

The host for the BRITs 2024 ceremony has not yet been announced, but it has been confirmed that an all new host will be unveiled for this year's show.

Mo Gillian hosted in 2023, with Jack Whitehall overseeing hosting duties in 2022.

BRIT Awards nominations: Who is nominated for a BRIT in 2014?

The nominations for the 2024 ceremony were announced on Jan 24th, with several key names picking up nods in across a variety of categories.

RAYE just made BRITs history by becoming the first artist to pick up seven nominations – a new record for one artist in a single year. She overtakes Robbie Williams, Craig David and Gorillaz, who previously held the joint record with six each.

See the full list of BRITs 2024 nominations here:

Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Group Of The Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Album Of The Year

Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

RAYE – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus and Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar

RAYE and 070 Shake – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React

Venbee and Goddard – Messy In Heaven

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

Sault

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Romy

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

International Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

International Artist Of The Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

