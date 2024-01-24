BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominations, performers and everything you need to know

24 January 2024, 16:42

Billie Eilish says Bad Guy is “the stupidest song in the world”

By Katie Louise Smith

RAYE breaks BRIT Awards record with most nominations in one year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's almost time for the biggest night in British music. The BRIT Awards 2024 are set to take place in March and fans can expect some absolutely incredible performances alongside the announcements of the winners on the night.

In 2023, the BRITs saw the likes of Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Beyoncé and The 1975 all pick up awards. Performances from Lizzo, Harry, Sam Smith and Kim Petras and so many more also rounded out a phenomenal night. Expect this year's show to be the same.

RAYE, Dua Lipa, PinkPantheress and Stormzy are amongst the British nominees, with Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Paramore and SZA all included in the international nods.

Here's all the details about the 2024 BRITs ceremony, including all the artists nominated, performers, date, start time and everything else in between.

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominees, performers and everything you need to know
BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominees, performers and everything you need to know. Picture: BRIT Awards, Samir Hussein/WireImage, JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

BRIT Awards ceremony date: What time does the BRITs start?

The BRIT Awards will take place on Saturday 2nd March, live from The O2 arena in London.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the entire ceremony and all the performances on ITV1 and ITVX. The exact time it'll be on TV has not yet been announced.

The red carpet arrivals will take place outside The O2 arena before the show starts, and there will also likely be several live-streams and red carpet shows where fans can watch the stars arrive.

Who is performing at The BRITs 2024?

So far, the BRITs have not yet announced who will be performing on the night. But after an absolutely sensational year in British music, whoever does end up performing will surely put on a spectacular show for people in the arena and watching at home.

Stay tuned and we'll update this article as soon as the BRITs 2024 performers are announced.

Harry Styles performed at the BRITs 2023
Harry Styles performed at the BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2024?

The host for the BRITs 2024 ceremony has not yet been announced, but it has been confirmed that an all new host will be unveiled for this year's show.

Mo Gillian hosted in 2023, with Jack Whitehall overseeing hosting duties in 2022.

BRIT Awards nominations: Who is nominated for a BRIT in 2014?

The nominations for the 2024 ceremony were announced on Jan 24th, with several key names picking up nods in across a variety of categories.

RAYE just made BRITs history by becoming the first artist to pick up seven nominations – a new record for one artist in a single year. She overtakes Robbie Williams, Craig David and Gorillaz, who previously held the joint record with six each.

See the full list of BRITs 2024 nominations here:

Artist Of The Year

  • Arlo Parks
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred Again..
  • J Hus
  • Jessie Ware
  • Little Simz
  • Olivia Dean
  • RAYE

Group Of The Year

  • Blur
  • Chase & Status
  • Headie One & K-Trap
  • Jungle
  • Young Fathers

Album Of The Year

  • Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
  • J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
  • Little Simz – No Thank You
  • RAYE – My 21st Century Blues
  • Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Song Of The Year

  • Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
  • Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
  • Central Cee – Let Go
  • Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter
  • Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
  • Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
  • J Hus and Drake – Who Told You
  • Kenya Grace – Strangers
  • Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
  • PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
  • RAYE and 070 Shake – Escapism
  • Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
  • Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
  • Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
  • Venbee and Goddard – Messy In Heaven

Pop Act

  • Calvin Harris
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Dean
  • RAYE

Alternative/Rock Act

  • Blur
  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • The Rolling Stones
  • Young Fathers
  • Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

  • Casisdead
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • J Hus
  • Little Simz

R&B Act

  • Cleo Sol
  • Jorja Smith
  • Mahalia
  • RAYE
  • Sault

Dance Act

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Fred Again..
  • Romy

Best New Artist

  • Mahalia
  • Olivia Dean
  • PinkPantheress
  • RAYE
  • Yussef Dayes

International Song Of The Year

  • Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
  • David Kushner – Daylight
  • Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
  • Jazzy – Giving Me
  • Libianca – People
  • Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  • Noah Kahan – Stick Season
  • Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
  • Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
  • Rema – Calm Down
  • SZA – Kill Bill
  • Tate McRae – Greedy
  • Tyla – Water

International Artist Of The Year

  • Asake
  • Burna Boy
  • Caroline Polachek
  • CMAT
  • Kylie Minogue
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

  • Blink-182
  • Boygenius
  • Foo Fighters
  • Gabriels
  • Paramore

Read more music news here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

Tom Hollander reveals he was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers bonus

Tom Hollander reveals he was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers bonus

News

Selena Gomez says she's "proud" of how her body has changed in the past 10 years

Selena Gomez says she's "proud" of how her body has changed in the past 10 years

Selena Gomez

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Fans are living for Reneé's "smooth" outfit adjustment mid-performance

Reneé Rapp expertly avoided an outfit malfunction during SNL performance

American Horror Story Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

AHS Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

American Horror Story

Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande says she feels "misunderstood" following backlash to her Ethan Slater relationship

Ariana Grande says she feels "misunderstood" following backlash to her dating life

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift new album: TS11 release date, theories, tracklist and news

Taylor Swift new album: TS11 release date, theories, tracklist and news

Taylor Swift

Fans are feeling "second hand embarrassment" over video of Billie Eilish accidentally ignoring Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa being accidentally 'ignored' by Billie Eilish in viral video is making people "cringe"

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News