The meaning behind Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' lyrics explained

12 January 2024

Ariana Grande teases new AG7 music

By Sam Prance

Who are Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' lyrics about? All the references in the AG7 (Eternal Sunshine) single.

Ariana Grande season is officially in full swing. Her new single is here but what are Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' lyrics about?

Ariana Grande is no stranger to using her music to directly address what headspace she's in. 'No Tears Left to Cry' saw her create an uplifting anthem following the attack at her concert in Manchester in 2017, 'thank u, next' expertly reclaimed her narrative by paying homage to her exes and 'Positions' was a gorgeous ode to her relationship at the time.

'Yes, And?' is a self-empowerment anthem in which Ariana encourages her listeners to be kind with themselves and brush off other people's opinions of them. Like all Ariana songs, it sounds like an instant smash hit. With that in mind, here's an extensive guide as to what 'Yes, And?' lyrics mean and all the references and easter eggs in the song.

Ariana Grande 'Yes, And?' lyrics: The meaning explained
Ariana Grande 'Yes, And?' lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: R.E.M. Beauty, Republic Records

In the song's first verse, Ariana declares: 'In case you haven't noticed / Well, everybody's tired / And healin' from somebody / Or somethin' we don't see just right'. She then encourages her fans to ignore any of their haters: 'Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin') / Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don't care what's on their mind)'.

As previously hinted by her friends and team, Ariana sings: '"Yes, and?" / Say that shit with your chest, and / Be your own fuckin' best friend" in the chorus. She then adds: 'Say that shit with your chest / Keep moving like, "What's next?" / "Yes, and?"

Ariana gets more personal in the second verse by making clear that she's no longer affected by other people's negativity and false ideas of who she actually is. She explains: 'Now, I'm so done with caring / What you think, no, I won't hide / Underneath your own projections / Or change my most authentic life'.

Perhaps most iconically, Ariana delivers a 'Vogue' like spoken-word self-help mantra in the bridge in which she directly references people who've body-shamed her ('Don't comment on my body, do not reply').

She also calls out people who've made judgements on her character based on who she's dating. She exclaims: 'Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?'

Ariana Grande - yes, and? (Official Audio)

Ariana worked on 'Yes, And?' with her longterm collaborators Max Martin and Ilya who've previously been involved in many of her hits including 'Into You, 'No Tears Left to Cry' and 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'.

Ariana Grande - 'Yes, And?' lyrics

VERSE 1
In case you haven't noticed
Well, everybody's tired
And healin' from somebody
Or somethin' we don't see just right

PRE-CHORUS
Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin')
Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don't care what's on their mind)
And if you find yourself in a dark situation
Just turn your light on and be like

CHORUS
"Yes, and?"
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own fuckin' best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, "What's next?"
"Yes, and?"

VERSE 2
Now, I'm so done with caring
What you think, no, I won't hide
Underneath your own projections
Or change my most authentic life

PRE-CHORUS
Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin')
Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don't care what's on their mind)
And if you find yourself in a dark situation
Just turn your light on and be like

CHORUS
"Yes, and?"
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own fuckin' best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, "What's next?"
"Yes, and?" (Yeah)

BRIDGE
My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like
Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (My time)
Your energy is yours and mine is mine
What's mine is mine
My face is sitting, I don't need no disguise
Don't comment on my body, do not reply
Your business is yours and mine is mine
Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?
Why?

CHORUS
"Yes, and?"
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own fuckin' best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, "What's next?"
"Yes, and?"
"Yes, and?"
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own fuckin' best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, "What's next?"
"Yes, and?" Yeah

