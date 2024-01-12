The meaning behind Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' lyrics explained

Ariana Grande teases new AG7 music

By Sam Prance

Who are Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' lyrics about? All the references in the AG7 (Eternal Sunshine) single.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ariana Grande season is officially in full swing. Her new single is here but what are Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' lyrics about?

Ariana Grande is no stranger to using her music to directly address what headspace she's in. 'No Tears Left to Cry' saw her create an uplifting anthem following the attack at her concert in Manchester in 2017, 'thank u, next' expertly reclaimed her narrative by paying homage to her exes and 'Positions' was a gorgeous ode to her relationship at the time.

'Yes, And?' is a self-empowerment anthem in which Ariana encourages her listeners to be kind with themselves and brush off other people's opinions of them. Like all Ariana songs, it sounds like an instant smash hit. With that in mind, here's an extensive guide as to what 'Yes, And?' lyrics mean and all the references and easter eggs in the song.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande new album: AG7 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know

Ariana Grande 'Yes, And?' lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: R.E.M. Beauty, Republic Records

In the song's first verse, Ariana declares: 'In case you haven't noticed / Well, everybody's tired / And healin' from somebody / Or somethin' we don't see just right'. She then encourages her fans to ignore any of their haters: 'Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin') / Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don't care what's on their mind)'.

As previously hinted by her friends and team, Ariana sings: '"Yes, and?" / Say that shit with your chest, and / Be your own fuckin' best friend" in the chorus. She then adds: 'Say that shit with your chest / Keep moving like, "What's next?" / "Yes, and?"

Ariana gets more personal in the second verse by making clear that she's no longer affected by other people's negativity and false ideas of who she actually is. She explains: 'Now, I'm so done with caring / What you think, no, I won't hide / Underneath your own projections / Or change my most authentic life'.

Perhaps most iconically, Ariana delivers a 'Vogue' like spoken-word self-help mantra in the bridge in which she directly references people who've body-shamed her ('Don't comment on my body, do not reply').

She also calls out people who've made judgements on her character based on who she's dating. She exclaims: 'Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?'

READ MORE: Ariana Grande has rewritten the rules of pop with 'thank u, next'

Ariana Grande - yes, and? (Official Audio)

Ariana worked on 'Yes, And?' with her longterm collaborators Max Martin and Ilya who've previously been involved in many of her hits including 'Into You, 'No Tears Left to Cry' and 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'.

Ariana Grande - 'Yes, And?' lyrics

VERSE 1

In case you haven't noticed

Well, everybody's tired

And healin' from somebody

Or somethin' we don't see just right

PRE-CHORUS

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin')

Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don't care what's on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn your light on and be like

CHORUS

"Yes, and?"

Say that shit with your chest, and

Be your own fuckin' best friend

Say that shit with your chest

Keep moving like, "What's next?"

"Yes, and?"



VERSE 2

Now, I'm so done with caring

What you think, no, I won't hide

Underneath your own projections

Or change my most authentic life

PRE-CHORUS

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin')

Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don't care what's on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn your light on and be like

CHORUS

"Yes, and?"

Say that shit with your chest, and

Be your own fuckin' best friend

Say that shit with your chest

Keep moving like, "What's next?"

"Yes, and?" (Yeah)

BRIDGE

My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like

Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (My time)

Your energy is yours and mine is mine

What's mine is mine

My face is sitting, I don't need no disguise

Don't comment on my body, do not reply

Your business is yours and mine is mine

Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?

Why?

CHORUS

"Yes, and?"

Say that shit with your chest, and

Be your own fuckin' best friend

Say that shit with your chest

Keep moving like, "What's next?"

"Yes, and?"

"Yes, and?"

Say that shit with your chest, and

Be your own fuckin' best friend

Say that shit with your chest

Keep moving like, "What's next?"

"Yes, and?" Yeah

Read more Ariana Grande news here: