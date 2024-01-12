Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine: Release date, tracklist, theories and news about the album

Ariana Grande teases new AG7 music

By Sam Prance

When is Ariana Grande releasing her new album Eternal Sunshine? Here's everything we know about AG7.

Let me hear y'all make some noise! Ariana Grande is back and her new album Eternal Sunshine (AG7) is coming very soon.

Ever since Ariana Grande ended her Positions era in 2021, fans have been eager to hear what music she will release next. In the time since, Ariana has focused on her role as Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked and her makeup line R.E.M. Beauty. Outside of collabs with Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, she's taken a step back from music.

Until now, that is. In recent weeks, Ariana has begun teasing that a brand new era and album is upon us. With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about AG7 including the lead single 'Yes, And?', the album release date, tracklist, title, producers and so much more.

Ariana Grande new album: AG7 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know.

Is Ariana Grande releasing a new album?

Yes. In December 2023, Ariana Grande began sharing photos of herself in the studio on Instagram. She later posted a video of her recording new music. Most recently, Ari has archived all posts on her Sweetener Instagram account and used the page to star promoting her new lead single 'Yes, And?' which is out now.

If that weren't enough, the bio on the Sweetener account was changed to an AG7 sign-up link. If you click the link, it takes you to an official Ariana page with the option to enter your details to receive updates from the star. Now, the bio is a pre-save link for 'Yes, And?'

Ariana Grande - yes, and? (Official Audio)

Is Ariana Grande's new album called Eternal Sunshine?

Ariana is yet to officially confirm the AG7 title but fans think it's Eternal Sunshine. At the start of January, fans spotted the letters 'es' on Ariana's website. Eternal Sunshine would likely be a reference to the beloved film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind which is about a former couple who undergo a procedure to erase their memories of each other.

Ariana has since included co-ordinates in the teaser for the 'Yes, And?' video that match up with the filming location of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Fans also think that Eternal Sunshine could be a direct reference to Ariana's boyfriend Ethan Slater as he shares the same initials as the title.

ARIANA IS TEASING THE ALBUM TITLE pic.twitter.com/MbvIlQUvtj — ale 💋 (@17POSITIONS) January 11, 2024

When will Ariana Grande release Eternal Sunshine?

Ariana Grande is yet to announce a release date for Eternal Sunshine but now that 'Yes, And?' it out, we reckon that it won't be long for the album to drop. Ariana has now confirmed that the 'Yes, And?' art is the album artwork and teased that there will be multiple other covers, hinting at more vinyl variants.

If Ariana has multiple vinyl variants prepped, she will likely make the project available for pre-order this month so that fans can get their vinyls the same week the album comes out. Taking this into consideration, there's every chance the album could follow as soon as this Spring.

We'll keep you posted with any updates.

When will Ariana Grande release AG7? Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram

Who has Ariana Grande worked with on Eternal Sunshine?

Details as to who Ariana has worked with on Eternal Sunshine remain sparse at the moment. However, she has posted many photos with her longterm producer Max Martin recently ('Into You', 'No Tears Left to Cry', 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored') on Instagram. She also tagged her producer Ilya ('Side to Side', 'God Is a Woman', 'Bad Idea') in a recent post.

Ariana co-wrote 'Yes, And?' with Max and Ilya specifically. It's currently unclear if the rest of the album has a similar sound. It's also unclear if Ariana has teamed up with other close friends and collaborators like Tommy Brown and Victoria Monét, who've worked on all her previous projects.

Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” is rumored to be a house song, heavily inspired by Madonna's “Vogue”. pic.twitter.com/zWz7PgJNmd — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 8, 2024

What is Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine tracklist?

There is no official word on track titles for Eternal Sunshine just yet outside of 'Yes, And?'. However, fans think there may be a song called 'Attention'. Ahead of the release of 'Yes, And?' Ariana reposted photos of her fans wearing her R.E.M. lipstick shade called 'Attention' on social media. It also looks like Ariana is wearing the same shade in the 'Yes, And?' artwork.

One thing that is for sure is the album will contain the song 'Yes, And?' as Ariana's now confirmed that it's the lead single from the project. Whether or not AG7 will feature any collaborations is yet to be seen.

Fans are also desperate for Ariana to release her leaked song 'Fantasize' that's gone viral on TikTok but it's possible that she's scrapped the song entirely. We'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Ariana release a hint so far:



Attention 💋

With your chest 🫀

Yes , and ? 💋

Put your lipstick on 💋 pic.twitter.com/yYgg3Strsi — Ariana Grande Update 💋 (@ArianatorFallen) January 7, 2024

What do you think? Are you excited for Eternal Sunshine?

