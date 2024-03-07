Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine release time: Here's what time the album comes out in your country

7 March 2024, 10:23

Ariana Grande teases new AG7 music

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande releases Eternal Sunshine on Friday, March 7th but what time does it come out?

Arianators, make some noise! A new Ariana Grande album is almost here...but what time does Eternal Sunshine come out?

Ever since Ariana Grande announced Eternal Sunshine in January, fans have been desperate to hear the project. Preceded by the lead single 'Yes, And?', Ariana started writing Eternal Sunshine in September 2023 with her longterm collaborator Max Martin and before she knew it the album had started taking shape. Now, we get to find out what it sounds like.

When exactly can you stream and download Eternal Sunshine though, and what time does the album come out where you live? To help out, we've put together a list of international release times for Eternal Sunshine so you know when it's out.

When does Ariana Grande release Eternal Sunshine?

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine release time: Here's what time the album comes out in your country. Picture: Republic Records

Just like Ariana's previous albums Sweetener, thank u, next and Positions, Eternal Sunshine will have a global release time. In other words, no matter where you live, you'll have to wait until midnight ET (12:00 AM ET) to get your first listen of the record. So the time that it comes out in your country will correspond with midnight ET (12:00 AM ET).

Here's when Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine comes out in your country:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Thursday 7th)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Thursday 7th) (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 2:00 AM
  • Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 2:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 5:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 7:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 10:30 AM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 12:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 1:00 PM
  • China - 1:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)
  • Hong Kong - 1:00 PM
  • Singapore - 1:00 PM
  • Australia - 1:00 PM (Perth), 4:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 2:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 6:00 PM

For more timezones, find your exact release time here.

Fans can also purchase physical versions of Eternal Sunshine from Ariana's store. There are four different vinyls, four different CDS and bundles of all the different variants.

What is Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine tracklist?

Discussing the writing experience with Zach Sang, Ariana said: "It was definitely the most emotional writing process...I wrote them when I was very emotional. Some are bops that are more fun. Even with some of the bops, I cried."

She added: "Even at the hardest moments of the loss and grief that you hear on some of the album, there was so much love and transparency. I definitely had some sessions where I was writing more emotionally and reactively, but that's also very human, so i didn't want to erase all of it."

Ariana wrote all the lyrics to Eternal Sunshine completely by herself. As for the music, she co-wrote the songs with Max Martin, Ilya, Oscar Görres, David Park, Shintaro Yasuda, Peter Kahm and Nick Lee.

These are the Eternal Sunshine song titles:

  1. intro (end of the world)
  2. bye
  3. don't wanna break up again
  4. Saturn Returns Interlude
  5. eternal sunshine
  6. supernatural
  7. true story
  8. the boy is mine
  9. yes, and?
  10. we can't be friends (wait for your love)
  11. i wish i hated you
  12. imperfect for you
  13. ordinary things (feat. nonna)

Nonna is of course Ariana's legendary Grandmother who appears on her song 'Bloodline'.

Which track are you claiming?

