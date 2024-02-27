Ariana Grande slams tabloids following Ethan Slater relationship criticism

27 February 2024, 12:22 | Updated: 27 February 2024, 15:02

Ariana Grande opens up about her new album Eternal Sunshine

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande has recently faced public scrutiny over her relationship with Ethan Slater.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande has addressed the tabloid rumours about her and revealed how it feels to watch people "misunderstand" her.

In 2023, Ariana Grande filed for divorce from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez and started dating Broadway star Ethan Slater. Despite Page Six confirming that Ariana and Ethan only started dating when they were both single, rumours about the two stars quickly spread with people criticising Ariana for dating someone who was married when she first met him.

Ariana later alluded to the backlash in an Instagram story in which she said: "I have never felt [...] so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together, make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life." She also called out people for judging who she dates in her No. 1 single 'Yes, And?'.

Now, Ariana is getting real about tabloid culture and the ways in which women are judged without any "space for nuance".

READ MORE: Ariana Grande says she feels "misunderstood" following backlash to her dating life

Ariana Grande says it&squot;s "hellish" watching fake tabloid rumours spread about her
Ariana Grande says it's "hellish" watching fake tabloid rumours spread about her. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Zach Sang Show

Speaking to Zach Sang about the negativity she's experienced, Ariana said: "We know this about the tabloids and about the media. We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person. We selectively leave space for humanness, for nuance."

Ariana then added: "They don't leave space for that, well they do for their friends and their family, it's selective. They turn it off when that aligns with a version of a person that they have in their head that they want to believe is true."

Fast forward to 38:07 to watch Ariana call out the tabloids.

Ariana Grande | New Album "Eternal Sunshine", Wicked, Glinda [Part 1]

Appearing to reference her relationship with Ethan, Ariana then said: "We don’t need to go into any specifics, but of course there’s an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything."

Ariana also confirmed that her album will address people's perception of her as well as her real life. She said: "I'm so nervous because pieces of it touch on things that are real and then piece of it are also part of the concept."

She ended saying: "It's so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher."

Read more Ariana Grande news here:

WATCH: Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview

Dakota Johnson Takes On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Madame Web | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande tattoos: what do they mean and how m

Ariana Grande tattoos: All 40+ of Ariana's tattoos and their meanings

Ariana Grande brain scan

Ariana Grande shares "terrifying" scan showing PTSD effects on her brain

Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Ariana Grande "break up with your girlfriend i'm bored" filming location

Ariana Grande's "break up with your girlfriend" house was also used in a Selena Gomez video
Ariana Grande 7 rings

Who are Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' friends? A guide to her BFFs in the music video

Trending on PopBuzz

Ariana Grande Tour 2024: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything we know

Is Ariana Grande going on tour in 2024? Here's what she's said about an Eternal Sunshine tour
Olivia Rodrigo fans goes viral with story about young fan allegedly left by her father at Guts concert

Olivia Rodrigo fan shocked after man "dumps" 9-year-old daughter on her at Guts tour

Olivia Rodrigo

Saltburn director reveals very different alternative ending for Oliver

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine: Release date, tracklist, theories and news about the album

Ariana Grande teases her own "completely different" version of leaked viral hit Fantasize on new album

Ariana Grande confirms reworked 'Fantasize' will feature on Eternal Sunshine album

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo

Here are the Top 10 most-liked videos on TikTok

What is the most liked video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Social Media

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview