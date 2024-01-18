Ariana Grande says she feels "misunderstood" following backlash to her dating life

18 January 2024, 15:16

Ariana Grande shows fans how she recorded ‘Yes, And?’

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande appeared to address assumptions about her relationship with Ethan Slater ahead of the release of 'Yes, And?'.

Ariana Grande has opened up about feeling "misunderstood" in the wake of intense online scrutiny surrounding her love life.

When news broke out last year that Ariana Grande was dating Broadway star Ethan Slater, the couple became the targets of a lot of online vitriol. Ethan and Ariana were both married when they first met, and people started criticising Ariana. However, Page Six later reported that Ariana and Ethan only started dating when they were both single.

Ariana has since called out people for judging who she dates in her new single 'Yes, And?' However, she also alluded to her relationship with Ethan and addressed the backlash she's experienced in a candid post before the song came out.

Ariana Grande says she feels "misunderstood" following backlash to her Ethan Slater relationship
Ariana Grande says she feels "misunderstood" following backlash to her Ethan Slater relationship. Picture: R.E.M. Beauty, @michelleyeoh via Instagram

Taking to Instagram Stories at the end of December, Ariana wrote about her 2023 experiences. She referred to it as "one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life" and said she had "polarized feelings".

Referring to the negativity she's been subject to, Ariana said: "I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life. I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other."

Ariana expands on theses comments in her 'Yes, And?' lyrics. She sings: 'Now, I'm so done with caring / What you think, no, I won't hide / Underneath your own projections / Or change my most authentic life'.

Directly addressing her love life, she adds: 'Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?'"

Ariana Grande reflects on 2023 in emotional Instagram story
Ariana Grande reflects on 2023 in emotional Instagram story. Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram

When Ariana and Ethan's relationship became public last year, Ethan's wife Lilly Jay reportedly told Page Six that Ariana is "not a girl’s girl" and her family was "collateral damage".

Ariana and Ethan are yet to address Lilly's reported comments or comment explicitly on their relationship.

In Ariana's own words, 'Your business is yours and mine is mine'.

