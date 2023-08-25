Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller with new live version of The Way

25 August 2023

The sweetest Ariana Grande and Mac Miller moments on Snapchat

By Sam Prance

'The Way (feat. Mac Miller) - Live from London' appears on Ariana Grande's Tenth Anniversary Edition of Yours Truly.

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller with a new live version of their hit collaboration 'The Way'.

Ever since Mac Miller tragically passed away in 2018, Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the beloved rapper in many touching ways. Throughout the Sweetener World Tour in 2019, Ariana included Mac's music in the pre-show playlist and in 2021 she included a moving nod to Mac in her live Fortnite concert. Mac and Ariana dated each other between 2016 and 2018.

Now, Ariana has released a Tenth Anniversary Edition of her debut album Yours Truly and it includes a new tribute to Mac.

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller with new live version of The Way
Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller with new live version of The Way. Picture: Republic Records

Ariana's Tenth Anniversary Edition of Yours Truly features six new versions of songs from the original album all recorded live in London with a live orchestra. The songs in question are 'Honeymoon Avenue', 'Daydreamin'', 'Baby I', 'Tattooed Heart', 'Right Here (feat. Big Sean)' and 'The Way (feat. Mac Miller)', and they've now been added to the original album.

Each new recording is stunning but it's 'The Way (feat. Mac Miller) - Live from London' that has really moved fans. Despite Mac passing, Ariana has included his original rap on the track with the live orchestra playing behind it. Fans of Mac and Ariana will already know that the two stars first met recording their 'The Way'. It was Ariana's first Top 10 hit.

On top of that, Ariana has also paid tribute to Mac in the audio video for 'The Way (feat. Mac Miller) - Live from London'. When the song ends, the screen faded to black with just the words 'Feat. Mac Miller' remaining on screen.

Ariana Grande - The Way feat. Mac Miller (Live From London) (Audio)

Reacting to the Mac tribute, one person tweeted: "Ariana leaving Mac Miller's name at the end of the way is such a beautiful tribute." Another wrote: "ariana honoring mac has me sobbing" and someone added: "ariana got me FUCKED UP with the instrumentals on mac millers part in the way."

Ariana is also set to release a video version of her performance of 'The Way (feat. Mac Miller) - Live from London' next week (August 30) as well as "some behind the scenes stuff we found".

In response, a fan tweeted: "i just realized that "some behind the scenes stuff we found" probably means some ariana and mac content, and now i'm crying."

RIP Mac!

