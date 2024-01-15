'Apologise To Ariana Grande' trends as fans defend singer following 'Yes, And?' lyrics

15 January 2024, 12:21

Ariana Grande shows fans how she recorded ‘Yes, And’

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande calls out people commenting on her body and speculating about her dating life in her 'Yes, And' lyrics.

#ApologizeToAriana has begun trending online after Ariana Grande called out rumours about her in her new song 'Yes, And?'

Over the past year, Ariana Grande has been subject to an intense level of media scrutiny. In April, she took to TikTok to ask people to stop body-shaming her over her change in appearance. Then in July, it was reported that Ariana had started dating Broadway star Ethan Slater, which prompted people to start speculating and criticising their relationship.

Ethan and Ariana were both married when they first met and Ethan is a father. When news broke out that Ethan and Ariana were dating, Ethan's wife Lilly Jay reportedly told Page Six that Ariana is "not a girl’s girl" and her family was "collateral damage". However, Page Six also confirmed that Ethan and Ariana only started dating when they were both single.

Now, Ariana has addressed her body image and private life in her 'Yes, And?' lyrics and fans are rallying to her defence.

#ApologizeToAriana trends after Ariana Grande calls out people for judging her dating life in Yes, And?
#ApologizeToAriana trends after Ariana Grande calls out people for judging her dating life in Yes, And? Picture: Republic Records, @michelleyeoh via Instagram

In the song, Ariana makes clear that she will no longer let people's false opinions of her affect her. She sings: "Now, I'm so done with caring / What you think, no, I won't hide / Underneath your own projections / Or change my most authentic life'.

She then directly addresses the remarks about her body by singing: "Don't comment on my body, do not reply".

Finally, she explicitly calls out people for making assumptions and judging her dating life. Ariana sings: "Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose dick I ride? / Why?".

Since 'Yes, And?' came out, fans have rushed to defend the star. Reacting to the new single, one fan tweeted: "Ariana is such a light and she deserves all the possible love there is to give."

Another added: "She deserves the biggest apology. #ApologizeToAriana".

The hashtag "#ApologizeToAriana" has been posted over 100,000 times.

Ariana is yet to comment on the hashtag directly. However, she has thanked fans for their love since the song came out. In an Instagram story, Ariana wrote: "Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love and for dancing along. My heart is so incredibly full. You have no idea. I'm so moved and I really love you all (more than you'll ever know)."

Ariana also appeared to address the rumours about her in an Instagram story at the end of 2023. She wrote: "i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life."

We'll update you if Ariana says anything more.

