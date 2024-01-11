Ariana Grande Yes, And? release time: Here's what time the single comes out in your country

Ariana Grande teases new AG7 music

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande releases 'Yes, And?' on Friday, January 12th but what time does it come out?

Arianators assemble. We are just hours away from a new Ariana Grande era. What time does 'Yes, And?' come out though?

After weeks of speculation, Ariana Grande finally launched her AG7 album campaign last week. Taking to Instagram (Jan 7), Ariana announced that she would be releasing her new single 'Yes, And?' on January 12th. She also unveiled the single's art. The image is an out of focus close up of Ariana's face and a red lip that will also serve as the AG7 album cover.

When exactly can you stream and download 'Yes, And?' though, and what time does the single come out in your country? To help you out, we've put together a list of all the international release times for 'Yes, And?' so you know when it's out.

When does Ariana Grande release 'Yes, And?'

Ariana Grande Yes, And? release time: Here's what time the single comes out in your country. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Republic Records

Just like Ariana's previous lead singles 'No Tears Left to Cry', 'Thank U, Next' and 'Positions', 'Yes, And?' will have a global release time. In other words, no matter where you live, you'll have to wait until midnight ET (12:00 AM ET) to get your first listen of the song. So the time that it comes out in your country will correspond with midnight ET (12:00 AM ET).

Here's when Ariana Grande 'Yes, And?' comes out in your country:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Thursday 11th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Thursday 11th) (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 2:00 AM

Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 2:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 7:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 10:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 12:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 1:00 PM

China - 1:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)

Hong Kong - 1:00 PM

Singapore - 1:00 PM

Australia - 1:00 PM (Perth), 4:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 2:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 6:00 PM

For more timezones, find your exact release time here.

Fans can also purchase physical versions of 'Yes, And?' from her store. There is a CD, which starts shipping on January 15th, and a vinyl, which starts shipping on January 17th.

When does Ariana Grande release her 'Yes, And?' music video?

Today (Jan 11), Ariana shared the first teaser of the video and confirmed that it will come out at 7:00 Am (PT). In other words, it drops 10 hours after the song comes out. In the teaser for the video, you can see multiple actors playing critics who say that they miss the "old Ariana" and talk about rumours they've heard about her.

Based on Ariana Grande's recent Instagram tags, it appears that Ariana has worked with director Christian Breslauer on the visual. Christian has previously directed videos such as Lil Nas X's 'Industry Baby', SZA's 'Kill Bill' and Doja Cat's 'Streets'.

Ariana is yet to specify what 'Yes, And?' will sound like but insiders have compared it to Madonna's 'Vogue' and it's been confirmed that Ariana wrote the song with her longterm collaborators Max Martin and Ilya.

