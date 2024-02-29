What are Ariana Grande's The Boy Is Mine lyrics about? The meaning explained

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande fans are losing it over the title to her new song 'The Boy Is Mine'.

Ariana Grande is releasing a new song called 'The Boy Is Mine' but what is it about and does it sample Brandy and Monica?

Earlier this week (Feb 27), Ariana Grande unveiled the tracklist for her new album Eternal Sunshine. As well as the Number 1 single, 'Yes, And?', the project features 12 unreleased songs that Ariana created with her longterm collaborator Max Martin.

Song titles on the record include 'Don't Wanna Break Up Again', 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) and 'Bye'. However, it's Track 8 that fans are truly losing it over. What is the meaning behind Ariana's 'The Boy Is Mine' title though?

Ariana Grande The Boy Is Mine lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: R.E.M. Beauty, Republic Records

As it stands, Ariana is yet to open up about the meaning behind 'The Boy Is Mine'.

In a video of her playing the album for her team on Instagram, Ariana said it's "kind of a concept album" and it's all piece of the "same story and experience". Ariana also said that the songs on the album are "vulnerable" but also "play the part of what people expect her to be".

Over the past year, Ariana has faced intense public scrutiny over her divorce and her relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Ariana has been criticised and called a "home-wrecker" because she and Ethan were married to different people when they met. However, Page Six has reported that they only started dating when they were single.

With this in mind, it's possible that Ariana will play into the label she's been given and reclaim her narrative with the song, similar to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Because I Liked a Boy'. At the end of 2023, Ariana said that she's never felt "so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know [her]".

Fans also think Ariana could sample Brandy and Monica's hit 'The Boy Is Mine' in which they confront each other about dating the same man.

Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

Another theory fans have is that the song will be an adaptation of Ariana's leaked song 'Fantasize'.

In a Zach Sang interview, Ariana confirmed that even thought it was written for a TV show, a version of 'Fantasize' will appear on the album. She said: "It was something that was not for me...It was like a parody of a 90s girl group vibe, but they loved it..."

Ariana ended by saying: "I took the note and I gave them Ariana's version of that on the album. I would say that exists." Could 'The Boy Is Mine' be an update of 'Fantasize'?

Eternal Sunshine comes out on March 8th so we'll have to wait until then to find out exactly what 'The Boy Is Mine' is about.

