Joshua Bassett appears to call out Olivia Rodrigo in savage Crisis lyrics

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Joshua Bassett's Crisis lyrics explained.

Joshua Bassett has released three new songs and fans are convinced that his 'Crisis' lyrics take direct aim at Olivia Rodrigo.

Earlier this year, Joshua Bassett became the centre of a media storm after Olivia Rodrigo released a set of singles allegedly inspired by Joshua breaking up with her and dating Sabrina Carpenter. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars have never confirmed it but 'Drivers License', 'Good 4 U', 'Deja Vu' and 'Traitor' appear to reference their split.

Now, Joshua appears to have explicitly addressed the love triangle in his music and fans are losing it over his 'Crisis' lyrics.

Are Joshua Bassett's Crisis lyrics about Olivia Rodrigo?

Joshua Bassett Crisis lyrics: Are they about Olivia Rodrigo? Picture: Warner Records, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 'Crisis', Joshua does not hold back. He sings: "And if you get to tell your truth, then so do I / And it's cool if you want me to play the bad guy".

He adds: "But don't you dare act like I didn't love you / Don't go thinkin' that I didn't hurt too / Don't you ever wonder if I'm okay after all you put me through? / Half the shit you're sayin' is only half true".

Joshua then continues: "You're messin' with my life as a career move / I can't help but wonder why you won't make it end / Guess you would never dare, you would never dare / To wastе a crisis".

The 20-year-old star also sings: "My mama called 'cause she hеard I got death threats / Oh, what the hell am I supposed to do with that?"

In the bridge, Joshua adds: "Weren't you the one who left in the first place? / Weren't you the one who called things off? / Was it an act to love me or an act to hate me?"

Read Joshua Bassett's full Crisis lyrics below.

Joshua hasn't said explicitly who the song is about but the lyrics appear to explicitly reference his relationship with Olivia. In spite of how brutal the song is though, Joshua has already encouraged his fans to "treat everyone with respect and love". Via a newsletter, he wrote: "Any fan who sends hate on my behalf is no fan of mine".

Joshua also tweeted: "%100 of my earnings for 'Crisis' will be donated to mental health organizations in perpetuity".

'Crisis' is part of an EP with two other new candid songs titled 'Secrets' and 'Set Me Free'. All three are out now.

Joshua Bassett - 'Crisis' lyrics

VERSE 1

My label said to never waste a crisis

And here I am, guitar in my hand, in the middle of one, hmm

And, honestly, I didn't wanna write this

Don't know if I can, still holdin' back, still wanna run

And if you get to tell your truth, then so do I

And it's cool if you want me to play the bad guy

CHORUS

But don't you dare act like I didn't love you

Don't go thinkin' that I didn't hurt too

Don't you ever wonder if I'm okay after all you put me through?

Half the shit you're sayin' is only half true

You're messin' with my life as a career move

I can't help but wonder why you won't make it end

Guess you would never dare, you would never dare

To wastе a crisis

VERSE 2

My mama called 'cause she hеard I got death threats

Oh, what the hell am I supposed to do with that?

Oh, I wish that I could open my eyes and the nightmare be over

But you sensationalize, keep fannin' the fire for the headlines

CHORUS

But don't you dare act like I didn't love you

Don't go thinkin' that I didn't hurt too

Don't you ever wonder if I'm okay after all you put me through?

Half the shit you're sayin' is only half true

Messin' with my life as a career move

I can't help but wonder why you won't make it end

Guess you would never dare, you would never dare

To waste a crisis

BRIDGE

Weren't you the one who left in the first place?

Weren't you the one who called things off?

Was it an act to love me or an act to hate me?

CHORUS

Don't you dare act like I didn't love you

Don't go thinkin' that I didn't hurt too

Don't you ever wonder if I'm okay after all you put me through?

Half the shit you're sayin' is only half true

Messin' with my life as a career move

I can't help but wonder why you won't make it end

But you would never dare, you would never dare

To waste a crisis

