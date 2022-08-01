American Horror Story fans go on strike until Ryan Murphy releases details about AHS 11

1 August 2022, 17:20 | Updated: 1 August 2022, 17:41

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

American Horror Story season 10 premiered in August 2021.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

American Horror Story fans are done! Finished! Fed up! So much so, that they're actually going on strike until AHS creator Ryan Murphy coughs up some details about the upcoming eleventh season.

Ever since AHS premiered back in 2011, fans have been absolutely obsessed. Each year, AHS introduces us to a new theme with new characters and after being renewed for three more seasons in 2020, people have been eagerly awaiting details on season 11.

Season 10, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, was released in August 2021. So that must mean that we're getting season 11 real soon… right? RIGHT? Well, no, not exactly. There's currently no news on when AHS season 11 will premiere – much to the disappoint of American Horror Story's very loyal fanbase and dedicated fan accounts.

READ MORE: American Horror Story Double Feature is the highest rated AHS season on Rotten Tomatoes

When does American Horror Story season 11 air?

American Horror Story fans go on strike until Ryan Murphy releases details about AHS 11
American Horror Story fans go on strike until Ryan Murphy releases details about AHS 11. Picture: FX

Now, the people behind the AHS accounts have decided to go on strike, claiming Ryan is keeping details about season 11 under wraps on purpose.

Last week (July 25), AHS Zone announced they would be boycotting posting about the show until Ryan reveals more about the upcoming season. "Effective August 1, many AHS news accounts will be partaking in a social media blackout and will not promote @AHSFX or #AHStories until #AHS11 is formally acknowledged," the tweet read alongside an open letter addressed to Ryan and FX.

The letter read: "Effective August 1 we will not be posting about American Horror Story Season 11 or about American Horror Stories season 2 until such a time comes that mothership series receives an official, overdue acknowledgement of its existence.

"This can come in the form of a logo reveal, a premiere date, a title announcement, a casting confirmation, plot details, the launch of sweepstakes website, key art, or some other substantive form of promotion."

Now, other fan accounts – AHS Daily, AHS Source, Horror Story News, and AHS News Feed – have also joined the social media blackout in protest.

Ryan hasn't addressed the fan account strike, however, he did block the AHS Zone Instagram account after the blackout announcement.

Oop…

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more AHS news here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Latest American Horror Story News

AHS Double Feature cast and characters

American Horror Story Double Feature: Who is in the Red Tide cast?

American Horror Story Double Feature is the highest rated AHS season on Rotten Tomatoes

American Horror Story Double Feature is the highest rated AHS season on Rotten Tomatoes

Is Sarah Paulson leaving American Horror Story?

Sarah Paulson doesn't know if she'll return to American Horror Story

Evan Peters will perform in drag in AHS: Double Feature episode 4

Evan Peters will perform in drag in AHS: Double Feature episode 4

Evan Peters sings Islands In the Stream with Frances Conroy in AHS Double Feature

Evan Peters sings Dolly Parton karaoke in AHS: Double Feature and fans can't cope

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Dylan O'Brien fans are losing it over his wild sex scene in Not Okay

Dylan O'Brien fans are losing it over his wild sex scene in Not Okay

News

Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings

Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings and the internet is scared

Celeb

Taylor Swift private jet memes are breaking the internet even faster than global warming

Taylor Swift private jet memes are sending the world into literal meltdown

Viral

Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Series after season 3?

Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Here’s what she’s said

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

JoJo Siwa hints she's back together with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa clarifies comments about not liking the word "lesbian"

Celeb