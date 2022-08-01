American Horror Story fans go on strike until Ryan Murphy releases details about AHS 11

By Jazmin Duribe

American Horror Story season 10 premiered in August 2021.

American Horror Story fans are done! Finished! Fed up! So much so, that they're actually going on strike until AHS creator Ryan Murphy coughs up some details about the upcoming eleventh season.

Ever since AHS premiered back in 2011, fans have been absolutely obsessed. Each year, AHS introduces us to a new theme with new characters and after being renewed for three more seasons in 2020, people have been eagerly awaiting details on season 11.

Season 10, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, was released in August 2021. So that must mean that we're getting season 11 real soon… right? RIGHT? Well, no, not exactly. There's currently no news on when AHS season 11 will premiere – much to the disappoint of American Horror Story's very loyal fanbase and dedicated fan accounts.

When does American Horror Story season 11 air?

American Horror Story fans go on strike until Ryan Murphy releases details about AHS 11. Picture: FX

Now, the people behind the AHS accounts have decided to go on strike, claiming Ryan is keeping details about season 11 under wraps on purpose.

Last week (July 25), AHS Zone announced they would be boycotting posting about the show until Ryan reveals more about the upcoming season. "Effective August 1, many AHS news accounts will be partaking in a social media blackout and will not promote @AHSFX or #AHStories until #AHS11 is formally acknowledged," the tweet read alongside an open letter addressed to Ryan and FX.

The letter read: "Effective August 1 we will not be posting about American Horror Story Season 11 or about American Horror Stories season 2 until such a time comes that mothership series receives an official, overdue acknowledgement of its existence.

"This can come in the form of a logo reveal, a premiere date, a title announcement, a casting confirmation, plot details, the launch of sweepstakes website, key art, or some other substantive form of promotion."

Now, other fan accounts – AHS Daily, AHS Source, Horror Story News, and AHS News Feed – have also joined the social media blackout in protest.

Effective August 1, many AHS news accounts will be partaking in a social media blackout and will not promote @AHSFX or #AHStories until #AHS11 is formally acknowledged.



Here is our open letter to Ryan Murphy Television and FX Networks: pic.twitter.com/EqMf1uTJJI — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) July 25, 2022

Ryan hasn't addressed the fan account strike, however, he did block the AHS Zone Instagram account after the blackout announcement.

Oop…

