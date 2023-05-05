Queen Charlotte cast reveal the 'wild' sex scene moment that got cut from episode 3

Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest Interview Each Other | Bridgerton

By Katie Louise Smith

"There’s a sequence with some grapes that didn’t quite make— We haven’t spoken about the grapes in about nine months."

As the latest entry into the Bridgerton Cinematic Universe, fans will be thrilled to see that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story not only delivers (yet again!) on the perfect casting and perfect chemistry fronts, it also delivers on the sex scene front, too.

In fact, the younger versions of Queen Charlotte and King George give Daphne and Simon and Anthony and Kate a run for their money when it comes to their steamy, intimate moments.

Throughout the series, viewers watch as Charlotte and George's relationship develops from complete strangers, to standoffish newlyweds, to the loves of each others' lives. There's quite a handful of sex scenes throughout the series, including a steamy montage in episode 3.

But co-stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest have now revealed that one particular moment from that scene ended up on the cutting room floor because it was just a little bit too much.

Queen Charlotte cast reveal the wild scene that was cut from episode 3's sex montage. Picture: Netflix

In episode three, 'Even Days', viewers see the full extent of Charlotte and George's royal duty to produce an heir – all while they're kind of hating on each other a little bit. After their coronation, they get down to it multiple times, including during one particularly charged scene while they're eating dinner, surrounded by their household staff.

They argue, they kiss, then George lifts Charlotte onto the table, but viewers end up outside the room with Brimsley, Reynolds and the rest of the staff who have been excused. Behind the doors, Charlotte and George can be heard wrecking the table, cutlery and plates flying everywhere, and moaning loudly.

In an interview with Decider, India and Corey explained how a bunch of grapes was originally involved in that specific scene before it was cut from the episode altogether.

The grapes in question? Picture: Netflix

Discussing their most memorable moments of the 'Even Days' sex scene sequence, Corey and India divulged the filmed moment that will now never see the light of day.

"There’s a sequence with some grapes that didn’t quite make— We haven’t spoken about the grapes in about nine months," Corey said. "Because I don’t want to speak about the grapes," India added, before saying that it was "a taboo".

"Yeah, that was not, it was not good," Corey continued. "The brilliant thing about Tom [Verica, the director] is that he— So Tom has brilliant ideas and will just have an image of something and go for it. And I think the grapes was probably the one time in six months of shooting that didn’t work out."

"It was a slow motion [chuckles] sequence that was squashing of grapes on face," he revealed.

Squashing of grapes on face?! A Bridgerton first! Release the blooper reel!

