Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan says Penelope and Colin's sex scenes are 'the best so far'

Bridgerton releases first clip of Penelope and Colin in season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

"I think we've won the sauciness battle."

Bridgerton season 3 is set to be the spiciest season yet according to Nicola Coughlan...

Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will take centre stage in the latest season of the Netflix series, and viewers will finally get to see how their iconic love story from the books plays out on screen.

While sitting down to promote her new series Big Mood on This Morning, Nicola gave fans a little tease at what to expect with Colin and Penelope's romance – and it sounds like they've upped the ante again when it comes to the sex scenes.

Nicola Coughlan teases Penelope and Colin's love scenes are the 'best so far'. Picture: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage, Netflix

"It's so romantic this season, they've really upped their game," Nicola teased about Penelope and Colin in season 3. "I loved season 1 and 2 but when we got these scripts it was like, 'Oh, wow, OK."

When host Ben Shephard pointed out that season 2 upped the sauciness in terms of the show's sex scenes, Nicola boldly responded: "I think we've won the sauciness battle. I think so, I think we might have."

Bridgerton season 1 left viewers shocked with the amount of intimate moments between Daphne and Simon, but due to Anthony and Kate's enemies-to-lovers arc, there wasn't many sex scenes between the couple until the end of the season.

It looks like Penelope and Colin's season might end up rivalling both them in the spice department...

Watch the sneak peak for Bridgerton Season 3

Ahead of the release of season 3, Nicola and Luke have already teased and shared glimpses into what it was like filming Polin's most memorable romantic moments.

Amongst the iconic book scenes that have already been teased by the co-stars are the 'mirror' scene and the 'carriage' scene. Both appear to be in, or at least referenced, in the new season.

Speaking about their upcoming sex scenes, Luke and Nicola explained to AP Entertainment why they're so important for Penelope and Colin's relationship: "There's such vulnerability in those scenes and it's also a really important part of the story. Those scenes in this show are important – they're an important part of the narrative, they're not throw away. So they're not short scenes, they're important."

Bridgerton season 3 will be released in 2 parts, with Part 1 arriving on May 16th and Part 2 dropping on June 13th.

