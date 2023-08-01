Euphoria fans praise Angus Cloud's unforgettable Fez performance following his death

By Katie Louise Smith

"Angus Cloud came into Euphoria with no acting experience and then effortlessly created the show’s most charming character."

Euphoria fans across the world are sharing tributes to Angus Cloud following the sad news of his death yesterday (July 31).

His family issued a statement confirming his passing, writing: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today [...] We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone." He was 25 years old.

Angus was best known for playing Fezco in the HBO series Euphoria. He landed the role after being scouted on the street by casting directors. He had a couple of auditions in front of the producers before he was flown to LA to shoot the pilot. The rest is history.

Despite no previous acting lessons or on-screen roles, Angus Cloud established himself as one of the standouts on the show from his very first episode. As the series went on, the charm, thoughtfulness and authenticity that he brought to Fez cemented him – and the character – as a fan favourite.

In the wake of his death, Euphoria fans are now celebrating his work on the show and paying tribute to such a brilliant, promising young performer.

Euphoria fans pay tribute to Angus Cloud's work as Fez on the HBO series. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, HBO

In his tribute, Questlove described Angus Cloud's Fez "as the spiritual center of Euphoria", and judging by the reactions of fans across the world, they share the same sentiment wholeheartedly.

"Angus Cloud came into Euphoria with no acting experience and then effortlessly created the show’s most charming character," one user wrote of Angus' impact on the series. "He had a long career ahead of him, but Fez alone will be an iconic character for generations. I hope he’s at peace now."

Another wrote: "Angus Cloud’s portrayal as Fez in #Euphoria will forever go down as one of the most authentic, gut-wrenching performances of all time. He was a brilliant, young talent who is gone too soon. I’m praying vigorously for loved ones during this difficult time."

The unforgettable season 2 scene featuring Fez and Lexi (Maude Apatow) singing along to 'Stand By Me' while crying has also gone viral, with people singling that moment out to highlight Angus' raw talent.

Angus' incredible work on Euphoria will live on for generations to come. Our thoughts are with Angus' family, friends and co-stars at this time.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, the following organisations may be able to help:

