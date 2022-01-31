Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art form that people should respect

By Sam Prance

Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye in Euphoria, first rose to fame as an adult film actress.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry has opened up about her work in adult movies and why people should respect porn as an art from.

You may know Chloe Cherry from her breakthrough role as Faye in Euphoria season 2 but the rising star first rose to fame in the adult film industry. Chloe moved to Miami at the age of 18 to pursue a career in amateur porn and has since amassed a huge online following. The 24-year-old actress is now based in LA and has over 500,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Now, Chloe has revealed why she loves porn and called out anyone who has anything negative to say about sex workers.

READ MORE: Chloe Cherry reveals hilarious Euphoria scenes with Zendaya that got cut

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art from that people should respect. Picture: @perfect_angelgirl via Instagram, HBO

Chatting to The Daily Beast about why people shouldn't have issues with porn stars being in Euphoria, Chloe said: "We’re in 2022 and after a pandemic, is that really what we’re going to put our energy toward? This person was in porn so they can’t do this and that?"

Chloe then continued: "Look at how much people stream it. We’re never going to go back to a society where we don’t have porn. People shouldn’t be surprised that someone did porn. Porn is an art form in this world that people should respect."

As for how the pandemic affected her own career, Chloe said: "When the pandemic hit and everything closed, I was so glad that I was already an established adult star. I was able to have a platform right away on OnlyFans and didn’t have to build it, so I was able to do that so easily. I made way more money on OnlyFans than I did in the porn industry."

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art from that people should respect (2). Picture: Eddy Chen/ HBO Max/ The Hollywood Archive

Chloe also explained why she wanted to work in porn so much: "I was always comfortable in my sexuality, loved feeling my sexual power, and loved turning people on. I was very comfortable in my body, and proud of my body. I just know who the fuck I am. And I love doing shit that makes people nervous.”

Finally, Chloe revealed what she wants to do next: "I want to do any and all roles. It’s weird. Something came up in my life and now I’m going to follow it wherever it goes. I’ll always love the adult industry, but it’s not going to be my focus for a while. My main focus is definitely acting."

Read more about Euphoria here: