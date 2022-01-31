Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art form that people should respect

31 January 2022, 14:14 | Updated: 31 January 2022, 15:27

By Sam Prance

Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye in Euphoria, first rose to fame as an adult film actress.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry has opened up about her work in adult movies and why people should respect porn as an art from.

You may know Chloe Cherry from her breakthrough role as Faye in Euphoria season 2 but the rising star first rose to fame in the adult film industry. Chloe moved to Miami at the age of 18 to pursue a career in amateur porn and has since amassed a huge online following. The 24-year-old actress is now based in LA and has over 500,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Now, Chloe has revealed why she loves porn and called out anyone who has anything negative to say about sex workers.

READ MORE: Chloe Cherry reveals hilarious Euphoria scenes with Zendaya that got cut

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art from that people should respect
Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art from that people should respect. Picture: @perfect_angelgirl via Instagram, HBO

Chatting to The Daily Beast about why people shouldn't have issues with porn stars being in Euphoria, Chloe said: "We’re in 2022 and after a pandemic, is that really what we’re going to put our energy toward? This person was in porn so they can’t do this and that?"

Chloe then continued: "Look at how much people stream it. We’re never going to go back to a society where we don’t have porn. People shouldn’t be surprised that someone did porn. Porn is an art form in this world that people should respect."

As for how the pandemic affected her own career, Chloe said: "When the pandemic hit and everything closed, I was so glad that I was already an established adult star. I was able to have a platform right away on OnlyFans and didn’t have to build it, so I was able to do that so easily. I made way more money on OnlyFans than I did in the porn industry."

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art from that people should respect (2)
Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art from that people should respect (2). Picture: Eddy Chen/ HBO Max/ The Hollywood Archive

Chloe also explained why she wanted to work in porn so much: "I was always comfortable in my sexuality, loved feeling my sexual power, and loved turning people on. I was very comfortable in my body, and proud of my body. I just know who the fuck I am. And I love doing shit that makes people nervous.”

Finally, Chloe revealed what she wants to do next: "I want to do any and all roles. It’s weird. Something came up in my life and now I’m going to follow it wherever it goes. I’ll always love the adult industry, but it’s not going to be my focus for a while. My main focus is definitely acting."

Read more about Euphoria here:

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Euphoria fans are raving over Eric Dane's performance in episode 4

Euphoria fans praise Eric Dane's "Emmy-worthy" 7-minute monologue
Taylor Lautner says Twilight fame made him too "scared" to leave the house.

Taylor Lautner says Twilight fame made him too "scared" to leave the house

Celeb

Matthew Lillard criticises the original Scream movie

Matthew Lillard criticises the original Scream movie

News

Drag Race's Maddy Morphosis' has a girlfriend and she does drag too

Drag Race's Maddy Morphosis' has a girlfriend and she does drag too

RuPaul's Drag Race

Who is Nelson in Euphoria season 2, episode 4?

Who is Nelson in Euphoria? His identity revealed as subtitle error confuses fans

Trending on PopBuzz

Did Rue die in Euphoria? Is she already dead? The theory explained

Did Rue die in Euphoria? Is she already dead? The theory explained
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan asks fans to stop sharing their opinions about her body.

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan asks fans to stop sharing their opinions about her body

Celeb

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode
Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series
Matthew Lillard confirms Stu is still alive and was originally the killer in Scream 3

Matthew Lillard confirms Stu is still alive and was originally the killer in Scream 3

News

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale