Ginny & Georgia’s Antonia Gentry teases Ginny and Marcus endgame

11 January 2023, 16:11

By Katie Louise Smith

"I think relationships, especially based on friendships, are some of the stronger relationships you can have. And I hope they're endgame."

After the shock events of Ginny & Georgia season 2, it's safe to say that season 3 is going to be a wild ride – for everyone involved. From Georgia's arrest to Ginny and Marcus' sad break up, there's plenty that the third season can explore.

Throughout season 2, viewers see Ginny and Marcus in a relationship, while both dealing with their own mental health struggles. At the end of the season, Marcus breaks up with Ginny to prioritise working through his depression. The two remain on good terms and vow to stay friends. But both of them are still pretty torn up about no longer being together.

Now, Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard have teased what they think could be ahead for Ginny and Marcus in Ginny & Georgia season 3 and whether or not the couple will be endgame when the show ends.

Antonia Gentry hopes Ginny and Marcus are endgame
Antonia Gentry hopes Ginny and Marcus are endgame. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to E! News, Antonia discussed the possibility of the two characters reuniting in the future.

"I think they'll always be in each other's lives," she said. "They have something extremely special: They have an understanding between each other, and that no one else really has."

"I think relationships, especially based on friendships, are some of the stronger relationships you can have," she added. "And I hope they're endgame."

Felix echoed her sentiments, adding: "There is a constant sense of love, and that has been since they've first seen each other. It's always in flux.

"You are always going to be seeing where that love is going. Whether they're together, whether they're not, whether they're going to be together forever. That's what we get to explore."

Ginny and Marcus break up in Ginny & Georgia season 2
Ginny and Marcus break up in Ginny & Georgia season 2. Picture: Netflix

So, while it might make sense for the two to be single right now while they're dealing with their own stuff, a romantic reunion could be on the cards for the couple in the future. We'll just have to wait and see how they deal with their newfound friendship status next season!

