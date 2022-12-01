Jenna Ortega reveals why she thinks Wednesday Addams is a gay icon

1 December 2022

By Sam Prance

"She’s somebody who embraces her differences and isn’t out to please anybody. And I feel like that’s a really, really powerful thing to see."

Jenna Ortega has opened up about her portrayal of Wednesday Addams and why she thinks that Wednesday is a gay icon.

Ever since The Addams Family film franchise debuted back in 1991, many LGBTQ+ viewers have resonated with Wednesday Addams. Christina Ricci's brilliant portrayal of the gothic, death-obsessed teenager cemented Wednesday's status as a gay icon. Since then, she's been depicted by the likes of Chloe Grace Moretz and now Jenna Ortega in Netflix's Wednesday.

Following the release of Wednesday, Jenna has discussed Wednesday's ongoing popularity among the queer community.

READ MORE: Is Wednesday bisexual? Emma Myers addresses theories that she loves Enid

Jenna Ortega reveals why she thinks Wednesday Addams is a gay icon. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Netflix

When asked by Gayety why she thinks Wednesday is seen as a gay icon, Jenna said: "I think because she’s a badass. She’s cool, she’s got a nice sense of style, but she’s somebody who embraces her differences and isn’t out to please anybody. I feel like that’s a really, really powerful thing to see. I feel like people want to see powerful women with powerful women." Can I get an amen?!

On top of that many viewers have long speculated that Wednesday as a character may actually be queer or asexual herself. The new Wednesday series gives Wednesday two male love interests (Xavier and Tyler) but she doesn't seem particularly interested in either of them. She reluctantly dates Tyler and avoids Xavier almost all season long.

In fact, Jenna herself doubts that Wednesday will date Xavier in season 2. Speaking to MTV News, Jenna said: "Now that Tyler's off the table, I feel like she's off of boys for a while. I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there's an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship."

She then added: "Because I don't think it's shown often enough, men and women having safe platonic relationships that don't become romantic and are just genuine, almost sibling like relationships. I think that'd be wonderful to see."

Wednesday and Tyler date in the first season of the Netflix show
Wednesday and Tyler date in the first season of the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Fans have even theorised that a line in episode 1 suggests that Wednesday may be bisexual. At the town carnival in Jericho, Wednesday tells Xavier (Percy Hynes White) that she's waiting for someone. Xavier asks: "Who's the lucky guy?... Or girl?" Keeping vague about her sexuality, Wednesday replies: "What does it matter to you?"

There's also speculation that there might be a romantic connection between Wednesday and her roommate Enid. However, despite the many Wenid shippers, the series is yet to explore that relationship in any concrete romantic way.

Elsewhere, Jenna spoke to Gayety about playing Wednesday as a Latina actress. She said: "I'm just so excited that young Latinos finally have that representation. I hope that they're encouraged and inspired by that."

