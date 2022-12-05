Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega reveals that she hates Dance Monkey

By Sam Prance

Jenna Ortega is NOT a fan of the Tones And I song.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jenna Ortega has opened up about her least favourite song and it's bad news for Tones And I's viral single 'Dance Monkey'.

In celebration of the release of Wednesday, Jenna Ortega and her castmates Hunter Doohan (Tyler) and Emma Myers (Enid) have taken part in Netflix's new cookie jar interview series. The concept is simple, Jenna, Hunter and Emma have to take turns to randomly pick questions out of a cookie jar. They then have to answer each of them as honestly as possible.

In the video, Jenna starts by picking out the question, 'What song is on your 'Do not play' list?' and she doesn't hold back.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega suggests Enid could be Wednesday's stalker in season 2

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega reveals that she hates Dance Monkey. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Bad Batch

After thinking for a second, Jenna reveals: "I’m not big on pop, and I feel like a couple years ago there was a song out called 'Dance Monkey'. If anyone ever played that in my house, they’re instantly being kicked out." Kicking someone out of your house because they play a song you don't like? Sounds like something Wednesday would do and we stan.

Of course, Jenna isn't the first person to hate 'Dance Monkey'. Although the hit song is the third most-streamed song of all time with over 2.7 billion streams on Spotify alone, many people have taken issue with the track being overplayed on the radio and in popular culture at large. You couldn't escape it when it came out in 2019.

Even Tones And I has distanced herself from the song in recent years. Chatting on Smallzy's Surgery this year, she said: "I wrote that song on my own, not trying to do a single thing, and it happened. But I don’t want to chase that song. I loathe that song a lot of the time. A lot of times I don’t want to sing it."

READ MORE: Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

As for Hunter and Emma, they picked P!nk's duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart called 'Cover Me In Sunshine'. Hunter said: "That constantly played in Ubers in Romania. That was the only song on the radio. I'm so sorry to P!nk and her child. This is not about you. This is about the amount of times we heard it in Ubers in Romania."

I guess we won't be hearing 'Dance Monkey' or 'Cover Me In Sunshine' in Wednesday season 2.

What is your least favourite song of all time?

Read more Wednesday news here: