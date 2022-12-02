Jenna Ortega suggests Enid could be Wednesday's stalker in season 2

By Sam Prance

At the end of Netflix's Wednesday, we find out that Wednesday has a stalker and Jenna Ortega has a theory as to who it is.

Jenna Ortega has opened up about the end of Wednesday season 1 and who she thinks that Wednesday's stalker might be.

Wednesday season 1 ends with a huge cliffhanger. With the mysteries of the Hyde monster and Laurel Gates both solved, it looks as though things are quieting down for Wednesday. However, just as Wednesday is leaving Nevermore Academy, she receives a series of disturbing messages on her new phone in which an anonymous stalker says that they're watching her.

As it stands, we don't know who the stalker is but Jenna Ortega has some very iconic ideas and one of them involves Enid.

Who is Wednesday's stalker?

Jenna Ortega suggests Enid could be Wednesday's stalker in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Talking to TV Guide about the identity of the stalker, Jenna said: "I don’t know. I think I always kind of assumed it was Laurel or Tyler but considering those two are out of the question, I'd love for it to be someone completely random." At the end of the season, Tyler is arrested. However, it's actually unclear what happened to Laurel so she's still a potential suspect.

Jenna then suggested: "There’s like this really interesting looking character who’s in the background of some of the shots at the exterior of Nevermore. He’s like the janitor, raking leaves. I would love for it to be him just because he was such a cool guy and I want to talk to him."

Continuing, Jenna added: "It could maybe be someone who’s a part of the Gates family cause you know we’ve only met Laurel. Maybe somebody else survived. That’s always a possibility."

And last but not least, Jenna quipped: "Maybe Enid. Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday." I'm listening.

Fast forward to 1:30 below to hear Jenna's answer.

Jenna isn't the first to suggest that Wednesday and Enid could have romantic feelings for each other. Since the show came out, many fans have begun shipping Wednesday and Enid as a couple. There have even been theories that Wednesday is bisexual based on a scene in the first episode of the show.

Addressing the ongoing speculation, Emma Myers, who plays Enid, told Elite Daily: "You know what I always say: And they were roommates!" While this isn't necessarily confirmation that Wednesday and Enid are queer, Emma is referencing the meme in which people refer to LGBTQ+ couples as roommates.

Emma continued: "Jenna and I would say that all the time to each other. And that’s all that needs to be said — I think that gets the message across." Very interesting.

So, Emma and Jenna both appear to be here for queer Wednesday and Enid, and Jenna could be on to something with her theory.

What do you think? Who is Wednesday's stalker?

