Wednesday creators want "at least three or four" seasons of the Netflix show

By Sam Prance

It sounds like Wednesday season 2, Wednesday season 3 and Wednesday season 4 are all being planned.

The team behind Wednesday have opened up about the future of the teen drama and how many seasons they plan to make.

There's no denying that Wednesday is one of the standout TV shows of 2022. As soon as it debuted on Netflix, fans couldn't get enough of Jenna Ortega's depiction of Wednesday Addams. The first season revolves around the mystery of the Hyde and follows Wednesday as she joins Nevermore Academy and finds herself caught up in the drama that unfolds there.

Season 1 ends with a massive cliffhanger leaving viewers desperate for more. Will there be a Wednesday season 2 though? Well, the creators of the show have revealed that they have plans for "at least three or four seasons" of the horror series.

Wednesday creators have plans for "at least three or four" seasons of the Netflix show.

Speaking to Variety about where the show can go, Wednesday showrunner Miles Millar stated: "For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful." In other words, Wednesday is meant to be a multi-season show.

Miles explained: "So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve." Three or four seasons? This is music to our ears.

He then ended by saying: "We certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Teasing what will happen in season 2 right after we see Wednesday leave Nevermore Academy, Miles said: "I think our idea is that she throws the phone out the window in the next beat. I just don’t think she ever got to use a phone. I think she’s maybe vaguely tempted or amused by it. But then she’s going to reject it."

Miles' co-showrunner Alfred Gough then joked: "Thing basically takes the phone. He’ll become a TikTok star in Season 2." With a new mystery involving Wednesday's stalker, we imagine that plenty of surprises await us in season 2.

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal if Wednesday season 2 is happening. However, based on it breaking viewing figure records, we imagine that it won't be long before they announce that it's coming back.

What do you want to happen in future Wednesday seasons?

