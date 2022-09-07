Is After Ever Happy on Netflix? Here's where to watch online

By Katie Louise Smith

Here’s how you can watch After Ever Happy online, what streaming services you can find it on, and what time it will be released.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's that time again, After fans! After Ever Happy is finally here – but will it be available to watch on Netflix?

After Ever Happy, starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Tessa and Hardin once again, has already been released in various countries all over the world, and it's set to be released in US cinemas on Wednesday 7th September. That, however, means it won't be available to watch on streaming services for a while.

Just like the release of After We Fell, things are a little different for fans in the UK too, as the film will be skipping theatres and heading straight to streaming.

Here’s how you can watch After Ever Happy, what streaming services you can find it on, and what time it will be released.

Is After Ever Happy on Netflix?

Will After Ever Happy be on Netflix? Picture: @aftermovie via Twitter, Voltage Pictures

When does After Ever Happy come out on Netflix US?

Unfortunately, After Ever Happy will not be available to stream on Netflix on the same day as it's released in US cinemas. Fans will have to wait a bit longer if they want to watch Tessa and Hardin's latest outing in the comfort of their own home.

Thankfully, it seems like the film will still end up on the streaming service, following the footsteps of the films before it. For reference, After We Fell was released in US cinemas in September 2021, and it became available to watch on Netflix in January 2022.

Expect to see After Every Happy drop on Netflix at some point in January 2023. Keep your eyes locked on the official After Twitter account for the latest updates.

READ MORE: After movies replaces four actors ahead of filming final two films

the countdown to #AfterEverHappy starts NOW 💕 pic.twitter.com/5Nk54ecJDD — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) September 6, 2022

Will After Ever Happy be released on Netflix UK?

Unlike fans in the US, UK fans will not have to wait until they can stream the film at home. However, it will not be available on Netflix.

For UK fans, After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 23rd, skipping cinemas altogether. It was announced back in 2021 that Prime had secured exclusive streaming rights for the movies in the UK.

If you are looking to catch up on the movies with a rewatch before tuning into the fourth instalment, After is available to stream on Netflix. But you'll have to switch over to Prime to be able to watch After We Collided and After We Fell.

What time does After Ever Happy come out on Amazon Prime UK?

After Ever Happy will be released at 12AM BST on Friday 23rd September on the streaming service. Make sure you've squeezed your rewatch in before the clock hits midnight!

Read more about After here: