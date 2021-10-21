After We Fell release time: Here's when and how to watch on Amazon Prime

After We Fell is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here's what time it's released in the UK and France.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At long last, After We Fell has finally made it on to streaming platforms which means we can all now enjoy the next chapter in Tessa and Hardin's lives from the comfort of our own home.

After We Fell, the third instalment in the After franchise, introduces a whole bunch of brand new actors as our favourite characters (scheduling conflicts meant that some actors could not return for the final two movies), and picks up where we left off with Hessa in After We Collided.

After We Fell has already been released on digital platforms in the US, and is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and France on October 22. Here's what time it will be released on the service.

When does After We Fell come out on Amazon Prime?

After We Fell release time: When does it come out on Amazon Prime? Picture: Voltage Pictures

What time does After We Fell come out on Amazon Prime?

After We Fell is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and France on Friday October 22nd.

There's currently no official confirmation of After We Fell's exact release time just yet. But much like Netflix and Disney+, Prime Video also tend to release new movies and TV shows at 12AM.

Seeing as After We Fell is not being released globally all at once, it appears as though the movie will be available to stream at 12AM GMT.

After We Fell will be free to stream in the UK and France. However, if you live outside of those two countries, then you may have to pay to stream the movie at home.

After We Fell is released on October 22 in the UK and France. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Where to watch After We Fell in the US

After We Fell has already been released on US digital platforms, which means you can now watch it in the comfort of your own home – but it's not free to stream.

You can buy After We Fell on Amazon Prime Video, or on the Apple iTunes store. The film costs $24.99 to buy and $19.99 to rent.

We have no words for this Tessa GIF 😍 Watch #AfterWeFell now on US digital platforms: https://t.co/7ZSLBg2cJD pic.twitter.com/cbsbHayRYh — After We Fell Movie (@aftermovie) October 20, 2021

Is After We Fell on Netflix?

After We Fell will not be on Netflix in either the US or the UK... at least not for a while.

As of right now, there's no confirmation that After We Fell will be released on Netflix in those two territories. But based on the pattern that we've seen with the other two movies in the franchise, there's a chance that it may still come to the streaming service at a later date.

Hopefully, After We Fell will be available to stream on Netflix a few months after its US cinema release. Fans could see After We Fell on Netflix at some point in early-to-mid 2022.

READ MORE: After confirms Hardin Scott prequel movie and new sequel are in the works

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.