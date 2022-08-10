Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming "uncomfortable" nude scenes as a teenager

By Sam Prance

Amanda Seyfried was just 19 years old when she acted out a nude threesome on screen.

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about her early career and said that she regrets filming nude scenes at such a young age.

It's hard to imagine modern-day cinema without Amanda Seyfried. Over the course of the past 20 years, the 36-year-old has been part of multiple beloved movies, including the likes of Mean Girls, Mamma Mia! and Jennifer's Body. Not to mention, Amanda has also played starring roles in hit series such as Veronica Mars, Big Love and most recently The Dropout.

Now, Amanda has explained that she felt pressured to film explicit scenes in her teens and wishes she hadn't done them.

Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming "uncomfortable" nude scenes as a teenager. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Porter, Amanda stated that she felt like she had to do risqué scenes to avoid getting fired. She said: "Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why."

It's unclear exactly what films Amanda is referring to but she was 19 when she filmed the black comedy Alpha Dog. In the movie, Amanda's character Julie goes skinny-dipping and has a threesome with her boyfriend Zack (Anton Yelchin) and Alma (Amber Heard).

Earlier this year, Amanda also told Marie Claire that she was "grossed out" by men quoting Karen and asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out. She said: "I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

Porter notes that Amanda explained that she "wishes she could be coming up now, in an era where intimacy coordinators are an on-set requirement and actors are in a better position to speak up."

Amanda said that she now avoids any "unnecessary nudity or sex" in her acting work. She added: "As you get older you realise it's not easy. It can be funky and uncomfortable."

