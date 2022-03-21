Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz responds to theories that Mirabel is bisexual

By Sam Prance

Fans of Encanto think that Mirabel is queer-coded in the Disney movie.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stephanie Beatriz has addressed fan theories that her beloved Encanto character, Mirabel Madrigal, was written as bisexual.

For years fans have begged Disney to include openly LGBTQ+ characters in their films. While there is still a very long way to go, there have been minor steps in recent movies. Onward has a minor, openly queer character and there are also theories that the likes of Frozen, Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon and Turning Red, have main characters who are queer-coded.

Recently, fans have suspected that Mirabel from Encanto is bi. Now, Stephanie Beatriz has responded to the fan theories.

READ MORE: Is Priya queer in Turning Red? Pixar cinematographer appears to confirm theories

Is Mirabel bi in Encanto?

Is Mirabel bisexual in Encanto? Stephanie Beatriz responds to theories. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Disney

Mirabel's sexuality is never explicitly revealed in Encanto but fans think that she could be bisexual based on a rainbow that's in the colours of the bisexual flag appearing on her dress throughout the film. People also think that Mirabel being rejected by her own family is a metaphor for how queer kids are often not accepted by their own families.

When asked by Vulture if Mirabel is bisexual, Stephanie Beatriz, who is bi in real life, said: "For Mirabel’s journey, I was much more focused on how she felt like an outsider in her family. But I think for Mirabel, the main thing happening is this feeling and desire to be accepted by her family and to be loved for who she is."

Stephanie then added: "That is the kind of feeling that can definitely be something that queer kids have, but for Mirabel it was for something different."

In other words, Stephanie didn't play Mirabel as bisexual but she understands why queer people are relating to her.

the bi of the day is mirabel from encanto!! pic.twitter.com/ekWbNqfeBF — bi positivity ♡ (@bisafespace) December 6, 2021

encanto spoilers



so like. we all saw the bi rainbow on mirabel’s dress right. pic.twitter.com/eYARzLxNXT — ren 🍑 return to twt arc (@angelclawthorne) November 27, 2021

this may or may not be intentional, but i just noticed that mirabel has a bi rainbow on her top 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hyppb8bq9c — xeebs 💖 (@starxeebs) July 9, 2021

ARE WE NOT GONNA TALK ABOUT THE LITTLE RAINBOW BI FLAG MIRABEL HAS??? HELLO OMG- STEPHANIE BEATRIZ ILOVEU pic.twitter.com/kvyAKLNo7E — valentine (@sourbeatriz) July 10, 2021

Stephanie is bisexual in real life. Opening up about her coming out experience in a previous interview with Vulture, she said: "I came out slowly. Here’s the thing: Some of the time, I’m in a couple that passes as straight. I could choose to stay in that straight-passing world, and that would be fine, except it doesn’t feel authentic."

She added: "So there was a long time, where I was like, 'What is the point of stirring the pot with my family?', especially if I don’t have someone that I really, really love that identifies as a woman to meet my parents? It was a slow progression of coming out to some friends, to my sister, and then publicly."

Stephanie ended by saying: "Having my parents react with the public coming hasn’t been an easy road, but I think they’re okay."

Read more about Encanto here: