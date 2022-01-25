'Surface Pressure' becomes second Encanto song to hit Billboard's top 10

25 January 2022, 20:10

By Katie Louise Smith

Encanto is now the first Disney animated film to have multiple songs chart within the top 10.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The grip that the Encanto soundtrack currently has on the world is not letting up anytime soon! In fact, the already record-breaking soundtrack has just hit another incredible chart milestone, thanks to the song 'Surface Pressure'.

'Surface Pressure' (also known as the Stressed Eldest Daughter Anthem™️) has officially broken into Billboard's Hot 100 top 10, where it's currently sitting at No. 10.

The undeniable bop, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and sung by Luisa Madrigal voice actor Jessica Darrow, is now the second song from Encanto to chart inside the top 10. That achievement now means that Encanto is the first Disney animated movie ever (!) to have multiple songs chart within the top 10.

The movie's runaway hit, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' is also still climbing the charts. The soundtrack as a whole is alsoo No. 1 on Billboard's 200 chart.

READ MORE: 15 amazing tiny details in Encanto you might've missed

Encanto's Surface Pressure reaches top 10
Encanto's Surface Pressure reaches top 10. Picture: Walt Disney Studios via Alamy, DisneyMusicVevo via YouTube

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' made history in the UK last week when it became the first song from an animated Disney film to reach the No. 1 spot on the charts.

In the US, 'Bruno' has shot up to No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 and is now the second highest charting Disney song of all time. Aladdin's 'A Whole New World' is the only Disney song to have gone further, reaching No. 1 in 1993.

Last week, 'Bruno' overtook Frozen's 'Let It Go' when it charted at No. 4, matching the success of The Lion King's 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' by Elton John (No. 4 in 1994) and Pocahontas' 'Colors of the Wind' by Vanessa Williams (No. 4 in 1995).

READ MORE: Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' won't be nominated for an Oscar

Only time will tell if 'Bruno' manages to secure that No. 1 spot, and whether or not 'Surface Pressure' can climb even higher.

Now, while we're all here, what are everyone's plans to make sure Mirabel's opening banger, 'The Family Madrigal,' gets into the top 10 too?

Read more about Encanto here:

WATCH: The cast of Too Hot To Handle S3 reveal which rules they broke without being caught by Lana

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Hunter Schafer reveals why she almost turned town playing Jules in Euphoria

Hunter Schafer reveals why she initially said no to playing Jules in Euphoria

Euphoria

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time
Sydney Sweeney opens up about nude scenes in Euphoria

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney opens up about filming Cassie's nude scenes

Euphoria

This video of Paul Wesley discovering who Fez from Euphoria is is hilarious

Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley just discovered who Fez from Euphoria is and I'm screaming

Euphoria

Too Hot To Handle season 3's Harry, Beaux and Jackson apologise after being arrested for abusing flight staff.

Too Hot To Handle season 3's Harry, Beaux and Jackson apologise after being arrested for abusing flight staff

Too Hot To Handle

Trending on PopBuzz

Does Taylor Swift write her own songs? Yes.

Here's every Taylor Swift song written solely by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Peter Dinklage slams Disney over new live-action Snow White movie

Peter Dinklage slams Disney over "backwards" new live-action Snow White movie
What is the cupcake on Instagram?

What is the cupcake on Instagram? The notification explained

Social Media

Encanto Bruno lookalike goes viral on TikTok

Encanto fans are losing it over this Bruno lookalike on TikTok

Viral

Sienna Mae Gomez denies sexually assaulting Jack Wright in Medium blog post.

Sienna Mae Gomez issues apology to Jack Wright amid sexual assault allegations

TikTok

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale