Finn Wolfhard responds to Millie Bobby Brown calling him "a lousy kisser"

16 January 2023, 13:03

By Sam Prance

"The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her. I was 12 so..."

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has responded to Millie Bobby Brown calling him a "lousy kisser" and defended himself.

Stranger Things fans will likely remember that back in November, Millie Bobby Brown criticised Finn Wolfhard's kissing skills. In a Vanity Fair lie detector test, Millie was asked: "You exclaimed 'kissing sucks!' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?" She then said "he is" and, when quizzed if he had gotten any better, added: "Not with me, no."

The clip quickly went viral with many people finding Millie's savage remarks hilarious. Given that Millie and Finn's Stranger Things characters, Eleven and Mike, date, they have to kiss a lot on screen. Now, Finn has addressed Millie's comments.

Finn Wolfhard responds to Millie Bobby Brown calling him "a lousy kisser"
Finn Wolfhard responds to Millie Bobby Brown calling him "a lousy kisser". Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Netflix

Last week (Jan 12), Finn appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and Drew asked him how he felt about Millie calling him a "lousy kisser". Laughing, Finn then repeated the word "lousy" and said: "You know what, I was fine with it. I don't know. It was one of those things where my first on-screen kiss was with Millie but I didn't know how to approach that."

Describing the direction he was given, Finn said: "It was just like, 'You're gonna do this and, at the end of the take, you're gonna kiss her.' I kind of almost headbutted her. The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her. I was 12, so... I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world."

Sympathising with Finn about kissing on screen, Drew said: "It's always an awkward thing. It's not intimate the way you would think it is, it's very mechanical."

Fast forward to 5:36 to see Millie's original comments.

Drew didn't ask Finn about Millie saying that he hasn't got any better but, given that he and Millie are like siblings, it makes sense that their on screen kisses would be a bit awkward.

