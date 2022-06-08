Stranger Things 5 will feature a big time jump

Stranger Things 5 might be a long way away from dropping onto our screens but creators Matt and Ross Duffer are already teasing what fans can expect after the events of the season 4 Volume 2 finale.

In case you aren't up to date, here's what's going on: Stranger Things 5 has already been renewed at Netflix, and it will be the final season of the beloved show. According to the Duffers, their pitch for season 5 has already made some Netflix executives cry.

The latest update? It looks like there might be a big time jump between the events of season 4 and season 5, prompted by the real life ages of the cast's younger stars.

The Duffer brothers told TVLine that a lengthy gap is probable because the cast are starting to look a bit too old to play their 15/16 year old characters: "I’m sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that."

Will there be a time jump in Stranger Things 5?

Stranger Things 5: Will there be a time jump? Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things is no stranger to a little time jump here and there. Season 1 took place in November 1983 and we all returned to Hawkins 11 months later for Stranger Things 2, which was set in October 1984. Then, we jumped ahead another nine months to July 1985 for season 3. Season 4 takes place in March 1986, eight months after the Battle of Starcourt and five months after the Byers fam moved to California.

But the jump from season 4 to season 5 might end up being the biggest one yet as the Duffer brothers try to balance the timeline with the younger cast members.

Millie Bobby Brown, who was 11 when she started filming the first season of Stranger Things, is now 18. Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink all turn 20 in 2022. Noah Schnapp will turn 18 in October 2022, with Caleb McLaughlin celebrating his 21st birthday a week after.

There's no confirmation what year season 5 will take place in just yet, but a very specific pop culture issue might crop up if they decide to go beyond March 1988.

Speaking at Deadline's Contenders Television panel, the Duffer brothers joked about potentially ending the show before real life Winona Ryder becomes an actual superstar in the '80s timeline, which will happen once Beetlejuice is released.

"That’s the threshold we can’t cross, which is once Winona is a superstar in the world, like the show has to stop, because [the kids’ heads] will spontaneously combust or something,” laughed Matt Duffer. Ross then joked: "That’s the final scene: the kids go to see Beetlejuice and their heads explode."

