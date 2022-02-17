Stranger Things 5 will be the last season of the Netflix series

17 February 2022, 16:56

Stranger Things season 5 is officially coming but it will be the final season of the Netflix show.

Stranger Things 4 isn't even out yet but Netflix have officially confirmed that there will be a Stranger Things 5.

Ever since Netflix released Stranger Things in 2016, it's been one of the most popular shows on the streaming service. Fans can't get enough of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, Max and the rest of our favourite Hawkins residents. Not to mention, the plot of each season never fails to grip us, as the show's characters battle monsters from The Upside Down.

Now, the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, have revealed that Stranger Things 5 is happening and it will be the final season.

Stranger Things 5: Is season 4 the last season of the Netflix series?
Stranger Things 5: Is season 4 the last season of the Netflix series? Picture: Netflix

In a statement announcing that Stranger Things 4 would be released in two parts, the Duffer Brothers said that the season is "the beginning of the end". They then added: "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale."

The duo continued: "Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes." In other words, even though Stranger Things 5 will be the last season of Stranger Things, this is just the beginning of the Stranger Things Universe.

The Duffer Borthers ended by writing: "But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternative dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out."

No, I'm not crying. You are!

