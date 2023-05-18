Halle Bailey says Ursula is "misunderstood" in The Little Mermaid

By Sam Prance

Halle Bailey sympathises with Ursula even though she tries to kill Ariel.

Halle Bailey has revealed that she sympathises with Ursula in The Little Mermaid and thinks that the villain is misunderstood.

When it comes to Disney villains, few of them are more memorable than Ursula. The iconic sea witch uses Ariel as ransom to get King Triton's trident. To do this, Ursula manipulates Ariel into trading her voice for legs and she does everything she can to keep Prince Eric and Ariel apart. Ursula even tries to kill both Eric and Ariel at the end of the film when her plans fail.

Nevertheless, people love Ursula. Not only does she have one of the most iconic Disney songs of all time ('Poor Unfortunate Souls' is a masterpiece), but she also has some of the best lines in the entire movie. Now, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in Disney's new live-action little mermaid, has revealed that she actually can see where Ursula is coming from.

In a new interview, reporter Andrew Freund asked Halle if she thinks that Ursula is "misunderstood" and has any "redeeming qualities?" Halle then replied: "I definitely think so. I can understand where she’s coming from." When Andrew interjected, "She tried to kill you", Halle then admitted: "Yeah, she did."

However, Halle defended Ursula further by saying: "But I can honestly see where she’s coming from and I think everyone in life has a villain era kind of loading. Sometimes experiences take you there. I honestly feel like she did what she had to do and Melissa McCarthy is an iconic version of Ursula."

True fans of The Little Mermaid will know that there's a reason why Ursula became the villain she is today. In the original book, you find out that Ursula is King Triton's younger sister and he betrayed her at a young age by giving her tentacles instead of a mermaid's tale.

The new version of The Little Mermaid explores Ursula's backstory in further depth.

What do you think? Is Ursula misunderstood?

