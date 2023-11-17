Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence sent to prequel cast

17 November 2023

"But to get her blessing meant a lot to us, even though it was from afar."

Hunger Games star Tom Blyth has just revealed that Jennifer Lawrence sent the cast of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes a sweet message while they were shooting the prequel film.

The Hunger Games prequel might finally be in our hands, but the tributes and the references to the beloved original films are never far away from the movie's storyline or the audience's minds. From the easter eggs to the original cast members supporting the film at the recent premiere, the world is truly back in their Hunger Games era.

Tom, who stars as young Coriolanus Snow in the film alongside Rachel Zegler, has now shared how a simple message from Katniss Everdeen herself boosted the cast and opened up about what it meant to receive her blessing.

Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence send Hunger Games cast
Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence send Hunger Games cast. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Lionsgate

Speaking to Vanity Fair ahead of the release of the film, Tom was asked whether or not he had had the chance to speak with Donald Sutherland, who played the older version of President Snow in the original films.

Tom shared that none of the cast had been given any advice from any of the original cast members, which was "kind of by design from Francis [Lawrence, the director]". "I think he wanted this to feel like we weren’t picking up a baton that had been dropped in the relay race," he added.

But it was Jennifer Lawrence herself who ended up reaching out to the cast as a whole. Tom went on to add that they heard that Jen had shared a kind message during an interview, wishing them all luck.

He continued: "She sent a message to us, via a media outlet, basically saying good luck to everyone, hope it goes well, which we all needed because halfway through we were like, 'Oh God, I hope we’re living up to the hopes and dreams of people who love this franchise, I hope we’re not shooting Jen in the back.'

But to get her blessing meant a lot to us, even though it was from afar."

Jennifer Lawrence sent the Hunger Games prequel cast a sweet message while filming
Jennifer Lawrence sent the Hunger Games prequel cast a sweet message while filming. Picture: Alamy

It's unclear exactly which interview or quote Tom is referring to but Jennifer has shared a handful of positive messages about the prequel films over the past year or so during her own press appearances.

Speaking to Film Updates at the Toronto International Film Festival, Jen offered her short, sweet, and encouraging advice to Tom, Rachel and the rest of the cast.

"Oh, and the prequel? You guys are going to have the best time. Just have fun — don't worry about anything," she said.

Love to see it!

