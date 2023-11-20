The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes becomes highest rated movie in the franchise

20 November 2023, 15:28

Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth Try To Name Every Hunger Games Tribute | The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

By Katie Louise Smith

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is now the highest audience rated Hunger Games film according to the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In your opinion, what is the best Hunger Games film? Are you a loyal fan of the first film? Are you a Catching Fire stan? Or do you prefer the climactic Mockingjay films that bring Katniss' story to a dramatic close?

Catching Fire is widely regarded as the best Hunger Games film (and book) amongst the majority of fans thanks to the mind-blowing plot twists within the storyline and the film's incredible production. But with the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, could that all be about to change?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which follows the beginnings of future-dictator Coriolanus Snow as he mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray in the 10th Hunger Games, landed in cinemas on November 17th to huge box office numbers and rave reviews.

The film fits perfectly into the franchise, bringing back what fans loved so much about the original four films... and based on the official audience reviews, it has now become the highest rated Hunger Games film yet.

READ MORE: Does Lucy Gray die in The Hunger Games? Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ending explained

The Hunger Games' fifth film becomes the highest audience rated film in the franchise
The Hunger Games' fifth film becomes the highest audience rated film in the franchise. Picture: Lionsgate

Amongst the critics who have submitted their reviews to Rotten Tomatoes, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes currently sits at the bottom of the list with 62%. Catching Fire tops the chart at a whopping 90%, closely followed by the first film at 84% and both of the Mockingjay films at 70%.

However, things couldn't be more different when it comes to the audience's review of the films. Here's the current audience rating ranking for the five films:

  1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – 91%
  2. Catching Fire – 89%
  3. The Hunger Games – 81%
  4. Mockingjay - Part 1 – 71%
  5. Mockingjay - Part 2 – 62%

Yep, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes currently holds the highest audience rating at 91% with just over 500+ verified reviews. To put those review numbers into perspective, Catching Fire has over 250,000 verified audience ratings.

Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes becomes highest audience rated Hunger Games film
Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes becomes highest audience rated Hunger Games film. Picture: Rotten Tomatoes

Only time will tell if Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes manages to hold onto the top spot, or if Catching Fire will reclaim its crown.

Do you agree with the current ranking?

Read more news about The Hunger Games here:

WATCH: Madison Beer breaks down Silence Between Songs track by track

Madison Beer Explains Every Song On 'Silence Between Songs' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Can Rachel Zegler sing? Here's why the Lucy Gray star chose to sing live for every single take

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sang live for every Lucy Gray singing scene

Does Lucy Gray die in The Hunger Games? Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ending explained

Does Lucy Gray die in The Hunger Games? Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ending explained

Drag Race UK Kate Butch

Drag Race UK's Kate Butch responds to "Kate was robbed" comments after shock elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset

Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence send Hunger Games cast

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence sent to prequel cast

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' performance reduces fans to tears

Taylor Swift tearfully sings 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' in tribute to fans who died

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Robert Pattinson says he spent 6 months sleeping on an inflatable boat on the floor because he had no other furniture

Robert Pattinson slept on an inflatable boat for 6 months because he didn't own any furniture

Celeb

Selling The OC season 3: When dies it come out on Netflix?

Selling The OC season 3 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'