The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes becomes highest rated movie in the franchise

Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth Try To Name Every Hunger Games Tribute | The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

By Katie Louise Smith

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is now the highest audience rated Hunger Games film according to the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In your opinion, what is the best Hunger Games film? Are you a loyal fan of the first film? Are you a Catching Fire stan? Or do you prefer the climactic Mockingjay films that bring Katniss' story to a dramatic close?

Catching Fire is widely regarded as the best Hunger Games film (and book) amongst the majority of fans thanks to the mind-blowing plot twists within the storyline and the film's incredible production. But with the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, could that all be about to change?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which follows the beginnings of future-dictator Coriolanus Snow as he mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray in the 10th Hunger Games, landed in cinemas on November 17th to huge box office numbers and rave reviews.

The film fits perfectly into the franchise, bringing back what fans loved so much about the original four films... and based on the official audience reviews, it has now become the highest rated Hunger Games film yet.

READ MORE: Does Lucy Gray die in The Hunger Games? Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ending explained

The Hunger Games' fifth film becomes the highest audience rated film in the franchise. Picture: Lionsgate

Amongst the critics who have submitted their reviews to Rotten Tomatoes, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes currently sits at the bottom of the list with 62%. Catching Fire tops the chart at a whopping 90%, closely followed by the first film at 84% and both of the Mockingjay films at 70%.

However, things couldn't be more different when it comes to the audience's review of the films. Here's the current audience rating ranking for the five films:

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – 91% Catching Fire – 89% The Hunger Games – 81% Mockingjay - Part 1 – 71% Mockingjay - Part 2 – 62%

Yep, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes currently holds the highest audience rating at 91% with just over 500+ verified reviews. To put those review numbers into perspective, Catching Fire has over 250,000 verified audience ratings.

Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes becomes highest audience rated Hunger Games film. Picture: Rotten Tomatoes

Only time will tell if Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes manages to hold onto the top spot, or if Catching Fire will reclaim its crown.

Do you agree with the current ranking?

Read more news about The Hunger Games here: