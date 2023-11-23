Hunger Games fans spot huge easter egg in Snow's Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes costumes

By Sam Prance

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes fans are losing it over the hidden detail in Coriolanus Snow's outfits.

Is Coriolanus Snow a despicable person? Yes. Does he serve looks in every Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes scene? Also yes.

Hunger Games fans will already know that the movies pay close attention to detail when it comes to costume. In the original films, Lionsgate worked closely with Alexander McQueen to bring Effie's style to life and Lucy Gray's iconic dress in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes contains subtle nods to both Katniss and Primrose Everdeen.

Now, fans are losing it over a hidden detail in young Coriolanus Snow's outfits that connects him to his older President self.

Comparing photos of Snow at the start and end of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes to how he looks in the original Hunger Games movies, one person tweeted: "Someone said the more blood Coriolanus Snow has on his hands, the shade of his outfits turn into a darker color of red." The tweet has since gone viral with over 19,000 likes.

Sure enough, Snow's outfits do turn a deeper red within the timeline of the films. If that weren't enough, Olivia Rodrigo's new Hunger Games song, 'Can't Catch Me Now', ends with her singing: 'There’s blood on the side of the mountain. It’s turning a new shade of red.'

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "the costume department for the hunger games franchise deserves the most praise for the thought and detail into EVERY. SINGLE. OUTIFT."

Another wrote: "costume designers are so under appreciated".

All hail The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' head costume designer Trish Summerville!

