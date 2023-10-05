iCarly fans "heartbroken" after reboot is cancelled on tragic cliffhanger

5 October 2023, 16:31

Miranda Cosgrove vs. 'The Most Impossible iCarly Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Who is Carly's mom in iCarly? iCarly season 3 ends with Carly's mother making an off-screen appearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

iCarly fans have been left "heartbroken" after finding out that the reboot has been cancelled with an unresolved cliffhanger.

Yesterday (Oct 4), iCarly star Laci Mosley revealed that the reboot had been cancelled after three seasons. Taking to Twitter, Laci said she was "heartbroken". When a fan asked her if she was joking, Laci wrote: "Not a joke. The best people I’ve ever worked with in the business. Thank you for tuning in to the reboot. Everyone put their deeply kind talented souls into this."

A spokesperson later told The Hollywood Reporter that it was true. They said: "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent."

READ MORE: Here's how Carly and Freddie finally get together in the iCarly reboot

While iCarly season 3 did end with Carly and Freddie as a couple, there was also a cliffhanger that remains unanswered.

Who is Carly's mom in iCarly?

iCarly fans "heartbroken" after reboot is cancelled on tragic cliffhanger
iCarly fans "heartbroken" after reboot is cancelled on tragic cliffhanger. Picture: Paramount+

At the end of season 3, Freddie's mother Marissa gets married to Lewbert. Ahead of the wedding, Freddie worries that Carly wants him to propose to her. Meanwhile, Carly confesses to Spencer that she has always been scared of marriage because their mother abandoned them as kids. Carly later opens up to Freddie and reveals that she wants to marry him one day.

Fast forward to Marissa and Lewbert's wedding and the couple decide to elope to Las Vegas last minute. With a ceremony all set up and all of their closest friends there, Carly and Freddie begin to contemplate getting married in their place. Their decision is never revealed though. Carly's mother arrives off screen and the episode ends with Carly saying "Mom?".

Naturally, fans are outraged that we'll never have an answer to who Carly's mother is and why she abandoned Carly and Spencer when they were so young. We also never find out if Carly and Freddie do get married.

Reacting to the cancellation, one person tweeted: "I've been a fan since the OG, the show grew up along with me.. I am utterly HEARTBROKEN! This can't be the end, being left on a cliffhanger after all these years?"

Another fan wrote: "They'll do anything to prevent us from finding out who Carly's mum is."

Fans have since got the hashtag #SAVEICARLY trending on Twitter. Here's hoping that Paramount will listen to fans.

What do you think? Are you angry about the cancellation?

Read more iCarly news here:

WATCH: Ashnikko Breaks Down 'Weedkiller' Track By Track

Ashnikko Breaks Down 'Weedkiller' Track By Track | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Here's how Gen V's wild Little Cricket sex scene was filmed

Here's how Gen V's viral Little Cricket sex scene was filmed

Priscilla trailer praised for exploring the "creepy" age gap between Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Priscilla trailer praised for exploring the age gap between Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Gen V episode 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out

Gen V episode 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out

Gillian Anderson's real accent has left Sex Education viewers shocked

Gillian Anderson's real accent leaves fans shocked as interview goes viral

What time does After Everything come out on Prime Video?

After Everything release time: What time does it come out on Amazon Prime Video?

Trending on PopBuzz

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyonce

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Kylie Minogue takes on 'The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz'

Kylie Minogue vs. 'The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Taylor Swift fans slams podcaster's "disgusting" comments about her and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift fans slams podcaster's "disgusting" comments about her and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift

MrBeast's latest challenge is facing backlash from critics

MrBeast criticised over 'torturous' 100 day YouTube challenge with $500,000 prize

YouTubers

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'