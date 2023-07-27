Kylie Jenner says she regrets getting a boob job at 19 now because of Stormi

Kylie Jenner confesses to undergoing secret boob job

By Sam Prance

"I wanna be like the best mom and best example for her and I wish I could be her and do it all differently."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her plastic surgery journey and how being a mother has made her reconsider everything.

In recent years, Kylie Jenner has become more candid about the cosmetic surgery that she's had and how she feels about it in hindsight. Speaking to Paper in 2019, Kylie said: "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face which is completely false". She then explained that the only surgery she's ever had done on her face is fillers.

Now, Kylie has revealed that she had a boob job before she had Stormi. However, she regrets having the procedure done.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner calls out her sisters for 'mocking' her ears when she was a kid

Kylie Jenner says she regrets getting a boob job at 19 now because of Stormi. Picture: Hulu, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Speaking to her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou on The Kardashians season 3 finale, Kylie explained that she had her boobs done when she was 19 and it took a long time to heal. She said: "So you know I got my breasts done before Stormi. Within six months of having Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20, they were still healing."

Kylie continued: "I had beautiful breasts, natural tits, just gorgeous. Perfect size. I just wish I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Discussing how having Stormi has changed her perspective on surgery, Kylie said that she "would be heartbroken if [Stormi] wanted to get her body done at 19." She then added: "She's the most beautiful thing ever. I wanna be like the best mom and best example for her and I wish I could be her and do it all differently."

As for what she'd do now, if she could go back in time, Kylie said: "I wouldn't touch anything."

Read more Kylie Jenner news here: