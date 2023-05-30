The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey almost "broke her neck" filming Ariel's iconic hair flip

By Sam Prance

"I've had my locs since I was 5. It feels like wool when it's wet. So it gets heavier."

Halle Bailey has opened up about filming The Little Mermaid and let slip that it took a "whole day" to get Ariel's hair flip right.

If you've seen Disney's new live-action version of The Little Mermaid, you will already know that it does more than justice to the original film. Not only is Halle Bailey the perfect Ariel but the entire ensemble cast is excellent. While the movie makes some changes to the animated version, it is, for the most part, a very loyal retelling of the beloved Disney musical.

In fact, The Little Mermaid is so loyal to the original that it recreates exact shots from the 1989 film. Now, Halle has revealed that she almost "broke her neck" filming Ariel's iconic hair flip because they had to re-film it multiple times to perfect it.

The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey almost "broke her neck" filming Ariel's iconic hair flip. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures via Alamy, Disney

Discussing the sequence with Entertainment Weekly, Halle said: "That scene was so fun to do. It was definitely hard, though, because my hair was really, really heavy. I have my locs, which are my favorite thing. I've had my locs since I was 5. It feels like wool when it's wet. So it gets heavier. It kind of almost doubles the weight when they're heavy."

Explaining what happened, Halle added: "It was just a lot of hair on my head. So whenever I would get in the water, it would be heavy. So that one scene, it was really funny: that whole day we were trying to get it right, get it right, and finally they got a take that they really liked."

In a separate promo trailer for The Little Mermaid, Halle said: "I almost broke my neck. My hair was so heavy."

The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey says it took a "whole day" to get the iconic Ariel hair-flip shot right. Picture: Disney

Based on the final scene, I think we can ALL agree that it was worth filming all day for.

