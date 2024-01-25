Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega for her support after being fired from Scream 7

By Sam Prance

Jenna Ortega announced that she was leaving Scream 7 shortly after Melissa Barrera was fired from the project.

Melissa Barrera has opened up about her friendship with Jenna Ortega and what she did when she was fired from Scream 7.

Last year (Nov 21), Spyglass came under fire after they fired Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 when she voiced her support for Palestine and criticised the Israeli government. Days later, representatives for Jenna Ortega announced that she would not be returning for Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday season 2. The movie is now at a standstill.

Now, Melissa has revealed how she feels about the whole ordeal and why her relationship with Jenna is so important to her.

Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega after Scream 7 firing controversy. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb, AFF / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Rolling Stone about being fired, Melissa said: "It was shocking. I don’t even know what to say. I think everything that happened was very transparent, on both sides, and I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people."

She added: "So, I’m very at peace. The people who know me in my family know the truth about me and where I stand."

As for how she feels about Jenna leaving the movie and whether or not it was in support of her, Melissa said: "Listen, Jenna is a good egg. She’s a good person and we love each other. She would show up for me and I would show up for her no matter what." Melissa and Jenna played sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter in the Scream movies.

Melissa also said that speaking out helped her realise who she could trust. She explained: "It’s very important, in this industry, to know who you can count on and who you can’t, and who you wanna work with and who you don’t.

Melissa has since reunited with Jenna and her Scream VI cast mates at an Emmys event.

