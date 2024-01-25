Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega for her support after being fired from Scream 7

25 January 2024, 12:04

Melissa Barrera does hilarious train ticket trick

By Sam Prance

Jenna Ortega announced that she was leaving Scream 7 shortly after Melissa Barrera was fired from the project.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Melissa Barrera has opened up about her friendship with Jenna Ortega and what she did when she was fired from Scream 7.

Last year (Nov 21), Spyglass came under fire after they fired Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 when she voiced her support for Palestine and criticised the Israeli government. Days later, representatives for Jenna Ortega announced that she would not be returning for Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday season 2. The movie is now at a standstill.

Now, Melissa has revealed how she feels about the whole ordeal and why her relationship with Jenna is so important to her.

READ MORE: Melissa Barrera says she will not be silenced after being fired from Scream 7

Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega after Scream 7 firing controversy
Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega after Scream 7 firing controversy. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb, AFF / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Rolling Stone about being fired, Melissa said: "It was shocking. I don’t even know what to say. I think everything that happened was very transparent, on both sides, and I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people."

She added: "So, I’m very at peace. The people who know me in my family know the truth about me and where I stand."

As for how she feels about Jenna leaving the movie and whether or not it was in support of her, Melissa said: "Listen, Jenna is a good egg. She’s a good person and we love each other. She would show up for me and I would show up for her no matter what." Melissa and Jenna played sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter in the Scream movies.

Melissa also said that speaking out helped her realise who she could trust. She explained: "It’s very important, in this industry, to know who you can count on and who you can’t, and who you wanna work with and who you don’t.

Melissa has since reunited with Jenna and her Scream VI cast mates at an Emmys event.

Read more Scream news here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol"

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol"

Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri explains why they made one huge change to Grover in the series

Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri explains why Disney made one huge change to Grover

Is Argylle's Ellie Conway real? Who is she? Her real identity has sparked a conspiracy theory

Argylle: Who is Elly Conway? The mystery of her real identity explained

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Tom Hollander reveals he was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers bonus

Tom Hollander reveals he was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers bonus

Trending on PopBuzz

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominees, performers and everything you need to know

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominations, performers and everything you need to know

News

Selena Gomez says she's "proud" of how her body has changed in the past 10 years

Selena Gomez says she's "proud" of how her body has changed in the past 10 years

Selena Gomez

Fans are living for Reneé's "smooth" outfit adjustment mid-performance

Reneé Rapp expertly avoided an outfit malfunction during SNL performance

News

American Horror Story Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

AHS Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

American Horror Story

Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Saltburn director reveals very different alternative ending for Oliver

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine: Release date, tracklist, theories and news about the album

Ariana Grande

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets