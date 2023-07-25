Florence Pugh's nude scene in Oppenheimer censored with CGI dress in India and Middle East

By Sam Prance

Due to censorship laws, an edited version of Oppenheimer is reportedly airing in certain countries.

A CGI black dress has been edited over Florence Pugh during one of her nude scenes in Oppenheimer in India and the Middle East.

There's no denying that Oppenheimer is one of the must-see movies of the year. Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring the likes of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, the film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his work in developing the atomic bomb. With a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received rave reviews from critics.

However, if you're watching the movie in India and the Middle East, you won't see it quite as Christopher Nolan intended.

Florence Pugh's nude scene in Oppenheimer covered with CGI dress in India and Middle East. Picture: Universal Pictures

Variety has confirmed that an "intimate moment" in Oppenheimer has been censored in certain countries due to its nudity. In the specific scene in question, Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) and J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) sit opposite each other naked in the midst of their affair. Cillian remains naked in the scene but Florence has been covered up.

In the sequence in India and the Middle East, Florence's body has been covered with a CGI black dress. Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures are yet to speak out about the censorship. However, it's possible that they complied with the rules to avoid the movie being banned in cinemas in those countries.

A photo of Florence's CGI black dress has since gone viral on social media with many fans reacting in surprise.

A censored version of ‘OPPENHEIMER’ is being screen in several countries, with a CGI black dress covering Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/3SXea7pbCt — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) July 24, 2023

One shocked viewer tweeted: "they really did this in my country, Indonesia. i guess we all had no idea that it was supposed to be uncensored lol so smooth." Another wrote: "It was like this in my theatre and didn't even noticed that it was fake".

Others defended the scene. A fan said: "that’s a shame because both characters’ nudity in that scene is so important in context. it’s a rare moment of vulnerability from oppenheimer and helps show how unique their relationship is."

Someone else tweeted: "This must infuriate Nolan on so many levels."

It was like this in my theatre and didn't even noticed that it was fake🤣 — Tushar Pirwani (@Tusharpirwani) July 24, 2023

they really did this in my country, Indonesia🤣 i guess we all had no idea that it was supposed to be uncensored lol so smooth — septiandy xii ipa 4 (@unorthodoxnun) July 24, 2023

that’s a shame because both characters’ nudity in that scene is so important in context. it’s a rare moment of vulnerability from oppenheimer and helps show how unique their relationship is. https://t.co/0Dcv443zrb — ً (@filmlamet) July 24, 2023

This must infuriate Nolan on so many levels. https://t.co/5B0g3mQIHc — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 24, 2023

It’ll never not be amusing to me how much of society at large is okay with violence and action and a few bad words but they draw the line at the nude human body, something we all have and see every day. https://t.co/iQAAVVJ047 — Maxwell "Swell" Haddad (@cinemaxwell) July 24, 2023

Nolan - I’m proud to say we used no CGI



Censored version - https://t.co/iXcYdM77Es — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) July 25, 2023

Discussing the nude scene with Insider and the sex scenes at large, Christopher Nolan said: "It's an essential part of his story. It felt very important to understand their relationship and to really see inside it and understand what made it tick without being coy or allusive about it."

