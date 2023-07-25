Florence Pugh's nude scene in Oppenheimer censored with CGI dress in India and Middle East

25 July 2023, 17:02

Watch the trailer for Oppenheimer

By Sam Prance

Due to censorship laws, an edited version of Oppenheimer is reportedly airing in certain countries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A CGI black dress has been edited over Florence Pugh during one of her nude scenes in Oppenheimer in India and the Middle East.

There's no denying that Oppenheimer is one of the must-see movies of the year. Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring the likes of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, the film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his work in developing the atomic bomb. With a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received rave reviews from critics.

However, if you're watching the movie in India and the Middle East, you won't see it quite as Christopher Nolan intended.

READ MORE: Florence Pugh slams coverage of her sex scenes with Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling

Florence Pugh's nude scene in Oppenheimer covered with CGI dress in India and Middle East
Florence Pugh's nude scene in Oppenheimer covered with CGI dress in India and Middle East. Picture: Universal Pictures

Variety has confirmed that an "intimate moment" in Oppenheimer has been censored in certain countries due to its nudity. In the specific scene in question, Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) and J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) sit opposite each other naked in the midst of their affair. Cillian remains naked in the scene but Florence has been covered up.

In the sequence in India and the Middle East, Florence's body has been covered with a CGI black dress. Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures are yet to speak out about the censorship. However, it's possible that they complied with the rules to avoid the movie being banned in cinemas in those countries.

A photo of Florence's CGI black dress has since gone viral on social media with many fans reacting in surprise.

One shocked viewer tweeted: "they really did this in my country, Indonesia. i guess we all had no idea that it was supposed to be uncensored lol so smooth." Another wrote: "It was like this in my theatre and didn't even noticed that it was fake".

Others defended the scene. A fan said: "that’s a shame because both characters’ nudity in that scene is so important in context. it’s a rare moment of vulnerability from oppenheimer and helps show how unique their relationship is."

Someone else tweeted: "This must infuriate Nolan on so many levels."

Discussing the nude scene with Insider and the sex scenes at large, Christopher Nolan said: "It's an essential part of his story. It felt very important to understand their relationship and to really see inside it and understand what made it tick without being coy or allusive about it."

Read more Florence Pugh news here:

WATCH: The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

The Witcher Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Will there be a Heartstopper season 2 at Netflix?

Heartstopper season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and what happens next

Tommy Dorfman reveals how much she was paid for 13 Reasons Why season 1

Tommy Dorfman reveals surprisingly low salary for 13 Reasons Why

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

America Ferrera's Barbie monologue goes viral: Read the full speech here

America Ferrera's full Barbie speech is here and viewers are obsessed

Trending on PopBuzz

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour times: What time does Beyoncé take to the stage?

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour times: What time does Beyoncé take to the stage?

Beyonce

Madison Beer roasts troll who tried to body-shame her in the most iconic way

Madison Beer claps back at body-shaming troll in the most iconic way

Celeb

Doja Cat loses over 200,000 followers after criticising fans

Doja Cat loses 230,000 Instagram followers in 48 hours after fan controversy

Doja Cat

Margot Robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan is going viral

Margot Robbie praised after video of her doing sign language with a deaf fan goes viral

Viral

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education